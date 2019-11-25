Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris, who grew up in Winnipeg, hoists the Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Valuable Player awards after winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Calgary on Sunday. (Todd Korol/Canadian Press)

Andrew Harris lives the dream of a lifetime in Grey Cup victory

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 08:06
It’s pretty certain that any kid who’s every laced up a pair of sneakers or skates fancies the day down the road when–in an all-or-nothing athletic competition–he is hoisted on teammates’ shoulders and carried off to wild cheers and applause after securing victory.

Maybe, if things work our perfectly, the imagined glory comes with the hometown team.

It all happened for Andrew Harris on Sunday

The fantasy came to be–at Canada’s 107th Grey Cup, in Calgary.

Harris runs with the Bomber’s team flag prior to yesterday’s Grey Cup kickoff. Winnipeg’s win was their first in the big game since 1990. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Winnipeg upset favoured Hamilton 33-12 before 35,439 spectators at McMahon Stadium and when it was all over, it was Harris, a guy who grew up in Winnipeg, who was carried off the field.

Harris was named the game’s MVP, the first time a Canadian has won the award since the the much-revered Russ Jackson won it in Montreal in 1969.

“That sounds good but the only trophy I want is the big silver one,” Harris said afterwards.

“It’s surreal, it’s amazing, it’s a dream come true.”

When he signed with Winnipeg in 2016, Harris said he wanted a Grey Cup. He got it yesterday. (Todd Korol/Canadian Press)

Every time you looked up, Harris was rushing for more yards or catching a crucial pass, finishing with 134 yards on the ground and another 35 yards receiving.

It was Winnipeg’s first Grey Cup victory since 1990, something that wasn’t lost on Harris, who signed a free agent with the Bombers in 2016, saying that winning the trophy was his dream priority.

“I’m so proud to be a Winnipeger,” Harris said.

“I can’t wait to get back and share this with all of them.”

With files from CBC, CP, Sportsnet, TSN, CTV, Global

﻿
