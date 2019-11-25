Andrew Harris lives the dream of a lifetime in Grey Cup victory

It’s pretty certain that any kid who’s every laced up a pair of sneakers or skates fancies the day down the road when–in an all-or-nothing athletic competition–he is hoisted on teammates’ shoulders and carried off to wild cheers and applause after securing victory.

Maybe, if things work our perfectly, the imagined glory comes with the hometown team.

It all happened for Andrew Harris on Sunday

The fantasy came to be–at Canada’s 107th Grey Cup, in Calgary.

Winnipeg upset favoured Hamilton 33-12 before 35,439 spectators at McMahon Stadium and when it was all over, it was Harris, a guy who grew up in Winnipeg, who was carried off the field.

Harris was named the game’s MVP, the first time a Canadian has won the award since the the much-revered Russ Jackson won it in Montreal in 1969.

“That sounds good but the only trophy I want is the big silver one,” Harris said afterwards.

“It’s surreal, it’s amazing, it’s a dream come true.”

Every time you looked up, Harris was rushing for more yards or catching a crucial pass, finishing with 134 yards on the ground and another 35 yards receiving.

It was Winnipeg’s first Grey Cup victory since 1990, something that wasn’t lost on Harris, who signed a free agent with the Bombers in 2016, saying that winning the trophy was his dream priority.

“I’m so proud to be a Winnipeger,” Harris said.

“I can’t wait to get back and share this with all of them.”

