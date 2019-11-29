Peters is out as Calgary coach

Bill Peters is no longer the coach of the Calgary Flames.

The team’s general manager, Brad Treliving, told a press conference today he had accepted a letter of resignation from Peters.

“Effectively immediately, Bill Peters is no longer a member of the Calgary Flames,” Treliving said.

Indeed.

Peters’ days as coach were numbered after reports surfaced earlier this week that he had racially insulted Nigerian-born Akim Aliu 10 years ago when both were working for the Chicago Blackhawks farm team in Rockford, Illinois,

Treliving called the allegations “repulsive.”

Peters was in the second year of a three-year-contract reported to be worth US$6 million.

Treliving did not say whether the Flames were still required to honour any part of Peter’s contract.

With files from CBC, CP, Sportsnet, TSN