Green–not white or blue–is Christmas’s Canadian colour this year

We have, of course, Bing’s “White Christmas” and all the versions that followed.

We have Elvis’s “Blue Christmas” and all the versions that followed.

And we have–apparently this year– Canada’s “Green Christmas.”

That’s across most of the country, according to Environment Canada.

That would be a week from today.

To be fair, the most reliable forecasts won’t come until the weekend, but David Phillips, Environment Canada’s senior climatologist, told CTV News’ Jonathan Forani on Tuesday that most Canadians are “likely” to have a green Christmas in 2019.

And, Phillips says, that could be the new normal.

In case you haven’t guessed, it’s all about climate change.

“If you’ve got a white Christmas now I think you’re probably going to hold it,” he told Forani.

In Canada, a “white Christmas” means two centimetres of snow or more, according to Environment Canada, not the “thin and scanty” snow cover seen in many areas.

In Eastern Canada, Phillips says, the odds are most areas won’t see more than two centimetres on Christmas Day.

And in Canada, according to Environment Canada a “white Christmas” means two centimetres of snow and not, Phillips says, the “thin and scanty snow’ a lot of places are seeing at the moment.

In Ontario, some lake effect snow could hold in areas like Goderich and Muskoka, but flurries won’t be enough to keep snow on the ground in Toronto.

In Western Canada and the southern Prairies, it will be “touch and go” as well, says Phillips, but adding, “Anything north of Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton — hey, you’re guaranteed a white Christmas.”

As for British Columbia, it will be the usual mix: snow in the mountains with very little of it–if any–landing in Vancouver.

“We are the snowiest country in the world — I think we’re losing it,” he said. “We’re not as white as we used to be. We’re not as cold as we used to be. The one season that has truly gotten warmer is our winter season.”

With files from CTV (Jonathan Forani)