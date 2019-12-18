Leonard Mawora speaks about his ordeal with RCI's Terry Haig. (Photo: Jeremy Eaton)

International student’s passport ordeal touches people across Canada

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:51
0 Comments ↓

Share

Pretty much every one of us has been there–though likely not to anything resembling this nth degree–so maybe that’s why the plight of Leonard Mawora has touched so many.

Mawora, a 26-year-old accounting and finance student, was set to complete his final semester at Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, beginning in the new year.

But first, he was heading home for Christmas in Zimbabwe–to see his mom and to help her mourn the loss of a family member.

The flight was last Sunday.

As he was packing for his trip on Saturday, Mawora realized he didn’t have his passport.

And this is the spot where so many of us have been–no matter what the disappeared object.

The recipe for a horrible present are well known: panic followed by fear followed by hope followed by resignation.

Shake and repeat.

As he began frantically searching for his papers in his basement apartment, Mawora realized that–along with his Canadian study visa–his passport was in a duffel bag he had purchased for his trip home.

The problem was he had returned the bag to the store, a branch of the Winners chain.

He raced back to the store–four times on Saturday.

He was informed that the bag had been purchased and Winners had no way to track it.

“I am in a tight spot because in that passport was my study permit, there was my U.K. visa, my Canadian visa,” he told CBC News’ Jeremy Eaton, who published a story about Mawora on Tuesday.

Mawora, seen his St. John’s apartment, remains–more than ever–something of a stranger in a stange land, but remains grateful for the concern and love strangers from across Canada have shown. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

“So I am stuck. I can’t even go anywhere.”

Officials at Zimbabwe’s Ottawa embassy told him they could get him emergency travel documents to get home, but without his Canadian visa, he would not be able to immediately return to Canada to resume his studies.

How long it would take to get his papers was anyone’s guess.

In Zimbabwe wait times tend to be predicated on who one knows.

“There are other people who have been waiting for this passport for more than two years and they still haven’t received this passport,” he told Eaton.

His ordeal has touched the hearts of many Canadians, including Rick Mercer, the well-known actor, political satirist, author and television personality.

Mercer, a native of Newfoundland and Labrador, went to Twitter to share Mawora’s story, including a link to Eaton’s CBC News article.

I spoke by phone with Mawora Wednesday morning at his St. John’s apartment.

Listen

With files from CBC (Jeremy Eaton), Narcity (Colin Leggett)

Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International

Canada to provide $50M for UN refugee agency

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Boeing Max 8: further delays, production stoppage, airline costs

RCI | Français

Une fondation Kathy Tremblay pour démocratiser l’accès aux activités sportives

RCI | Español

Cómo reducir razonablemente nuestra huella de carbono en esta Navidad

RCI | 中文

电子大麻烟的害处还不清楚，联邦允许出售引争议

العربية | RCI

عن الشغف بلغة الضاد وحبّ تدريسها، مقابلة في يومها العالمي مع بيار أحمراني