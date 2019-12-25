Canadian soldiers honoured in Netherlands ceremony

As they do every year, and have for decades, Dutch school children visited the Canadian War Cemetery in Holten, Netherlands last night to honour the soldiers buried there.

The cemetery contains the plots of 1,355 Canadians, 36 British, 2 Australians and 1 Belgian, most of whom died in the Northern Netherlands and Germany during the closing stages of the Second World War liberating Holland.

The children walk to different burial plots and place a candle on every one.

The citizens and children of Holten also hold a commemorative ceremony every year on May 4--as well as on Nov. 11--to remember fallen Canadians soldiers

With files from RCI, CBC, Veterans Affairs Canada, Canadian Encyclopedia,Toronto Star