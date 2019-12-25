Trudeau urges Canadians to take care of one another

In his annual Christmas message, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says one of the greatest holiday traditions is taking care of each other — something Canadians do all year round.

He urged everyone to support those in need, and reach out to neighbours who might be alone for the holidays.

“No matter how you celebrate, our greatest holiday traditions are the ones of giving and giving back. Rain, shine, or snow, as Canadians, we take care of each other. From helping a neighbour shovel their driveway to serving a hot meal to someone in need, lending a hand is what brings us closer to the people around us,” he said in the message.

The prime minister made special note of Canada’s Armed Forces members, thanking them for their service, both at home and overseas.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV, Global