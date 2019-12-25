In his annual Christmas address, Prime Minister JustinTrudeau encouraged Canadians to show compassion toward one another during the holiday season and into the new year. (cbc.ca)

Trudeau urges Canadians to take care of one another

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, December 25, 2019 07:05
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 25, 2019 09:46
0 Comments ↓

Share

In his annual Christmas message, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says one of the greatest holiday traditions is taking care of each other — something Canadians do all year round.

He urged everyone to support those in need, and reach out to neighbours who might be alone for the holidays.

“No matter how you celebrate, our greatest holiday traditions are the ones of giving and giving back. Rain, shine, or snow, as Canadians, we take care of each other. From helping a neighbour shovel their driveway to serving a hot meal to someone in need, lending a hand is what brings us closer to the people around us,” he said in the message.

The prime minister made special note of Canada’s Armed Forces members, thanking them for their service, both at home and overseas.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV, Global

Share
Categories: Society
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Yazidi boys-freed from ISIS captivity-arrive in Calgary

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada accepts new Search and Rescue aircraft

RCI | Français

Première ballerine et Fée dragée, la magie de Vanesa García-Ribala Montoya

RCI | Español

Cayó la actividad del comercio minorista en Canadá

RCI | 中文

在加拿大也会因病致贫：陷入窘境的新斯科舍省大妈获得众人帮助

العربية | RCI

خواطر ميلادية من تورونتو وعراقٌ في البال في حديث مع الأب خالد كَرومي

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Québec consacrera un demi-million par année pour sortir des aînés de l’isolementTentative de meurtre à Montréal : un homme mort et une femme dans un état critiqueL'intelligence artificielle au service de la lutte contre le dopageLéger répit pour l’Australie, aux prises avec de violents feux de forêtLe pape François appelle à « garantir la sécurité » au Moyen-OrientUn projet de voie de contournement pour motoneiges vire au fiascoLes parents d'enfants handicapés veulent un meilleur soutien financierUn septième tremblement de terre en deux jours en Colombie-BritanniqueLa GRC nie avoir voulu tirer sur des manifestants autochtonesSuivre le père Noël pendant sa distribution de cadeaux
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message encourages 'small steps' to bring peace, reconciliationPope urges healing of 'suffering members of our human family' in Christmas message'I don't have a home right now': Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter talks activism, basketballThis married couple has never spent a Christmas together — until nowTrio of elite female players turning remote Manitoba community into a hockey hotbedWant an electric vehicle? Here's why it can be so hard to get one6.2 magnitude quake strikes west of Vancouver Island, reportedly felt in Richmond, B.C.Former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt to help run race to replace Andrew Scheer17 years later, a message in a bottle brings Tenerife family to N.L. for ChristmasSon of Quebec geologist in Dubai prison suspects foul play, urges Ottawa to pressure UAE