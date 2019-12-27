Kingsbury wins CP male athlete of the year for second year running

Mikaël Kingsbury is the Canadian Press male athlete of the year, winning the Lionel Conacher Award for the second year in a row.

Kingsbury, who has has nine wins in 11 World Cup starts over the past two years, won the moguls and the dual moguls at the 2019 freestyle world championship in Utah and has now won eight season titles in a row.

Last year, Kingsbury won gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.

Kingsbury received 15 of 71 votes (21.1 per cent) in a Canadian Press survey of sports reporters, editors and broadcasters.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka, who finished runner-up in National League rookie of the year voting with a 13-4 record and 2.68 ERA, finished second with 10 votes.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and sprinter Andre De Grasse followed with nine votes each.

Tennis player Bianca Andreescu was named CP female athlete of the year on Thursday.

The team of the year will be announced Saturday.

With files from CP, CBC