Following a contentious debate in Saskatchewan, two poems by convicted killer Stephen Kummerfield, published under the name Stephen Brown, have been removed from the Library of Parliament (seen in 2017). (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Convicted killer’s poems removed from Library of Parliament

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 08:31
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 09:36
0 Comments ↓

Two poems by a Canadian poet convicted for killing an Indigenous woman in 1995 have been removed from the parliamentary poet laureate website.

The poems were posted to the Library of Parliament website in 2017 when George Elliott Clarke was the parliamentary poet laureate.

They were removed Monday by parliamentary librarian Heather Lank, with agreement from the speakers of the Senate and the House of Commons.

The poems, Plaza Domingo and Alejandra, were written by Stephen Brown, the name assumed by Stephen Kummerfield, who–along with a friend, Alex Ternowetsky–was found guilty of manslaughter in the beating death of Pamela George near the Regina airport.

Pamela George was murdered near the Regina airport in 1995. (CBC)

Both Clarke and Kummerfield/Brown were central figures in a contentious debate that has played out in Regina over the past several weeks after the University of Regina invited Clarke to deliver a lecture and reading scheduled for Jan. 23.

The debate appeared to end on Friday when Clarke cancelled his appearance.

Clarke and the University of Regina had been under pressure from members Canada’s Indigenous community, as well as others, to cancel the event because of Clarke’s professional relationship with Kummerfield/Brown.

Since 2005, Clarke has edited poems and books published under both of Kummerfield’s names, and, Clarke says, he only found out about Kummerfield’s violent past four months ago.

Manitoba MLA Nahanni Fontaine says “Canada has a responsibility to ensure that its cultural and heritage-based products reflect art that doesn’t exploit the suffering of our most vulnerable, including Indigenous women.” (CBC)

During his 2016-2017 tenure as parliamentary poet laureate, Clarke highlighted two of Kummerfield/Brown’s works as “poems of the month” and likened him to Beat poets Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg.

The poems in question, including one about a sex worker, drew public concern from many, including Manitoba MLA Nahanni Fontaine, who said they showed disrespect toward the murdered Pamela George and other missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“You cannot actively participate in celebrating an individual who has taken the life of an Indigenous woman. That is the crux of the issue here,” Fontaine said Monday.

George Elliott Clarke, left, and Stephen Kummerfield (a.k.a. Stephen Brown) have worked together since 2005. Clarke says he was unaware until four months ago that Kummerfield killed George in 1995. (Camelia Linta/Nimbus Publishing, Vallum)

Later in the day, parliamentary officials acted, removing the poems.

“The Library of Parliament has received numerous complaints regarding the presence of work by Stephen Brown on the parliamentary website,” said Tanya Sirois, a communications advisor for the Library of Parliament.

Sirois later said Clarke also supported the removal of the poems.

With files from CP (Teresa Wright, Rob Drinkwater, Lauren Krugel), CBC (Alex Soloducha, Bonnie Allen), RCI

Categories: Indigenous, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Two Canadians set to graduate from NASA astronaut school

International, Politics

The situation in Iran

RCI | Français

Agression sexuelle : pour un projet de loi qui abolit le délai de prescription 

RCI | Español

Las enfermeras de los hospitales de Montreal están extenuadas

RCI | 中文

性侵案件不适用“保密协议”：加拿大法律专家呼吁改变

العربية | RCI

ما احتمال وقوع حرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في ظل تبادل التهديدات بينهما؟