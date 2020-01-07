The Merb’ys calendar returns!

They’re back! The Newoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club have once again ‘finned’ up for another calendar saying, “We can help fill your quota of awesome”

The ‘Merb’ys’ (Newfoundland for Mer-boys or mer-buddy’s) for a couple of years now have created the cheeky calendar to raise money for charities.

The stocky bearded, bare chested hirsute group say however this 2020 calendar may well be their last after two years of worldwide fame and about a half million dollars for charity from their 2018 and 2019 calendars.

Organiser Hassan Hai says the success was far beyond anything they could have originally believed with well over 20,000 sold to almost two-dozen countries. But he says the calendar was a lot of work especially when trying to juggle full time jobs and families

While the 2020 calendar may be the last, it’s not the end for the Merb’ys though.

They’re working on the possibility of an animated series and a documentary for the Canadian public broadcaster CBC.

This year the money raised will go to Planned Parenthood – Newfoundland and Labrador Sexual Health Centre as well as the local St John’s SPCA and the Home Again Furniture Bank. Hai says that while the calendar may be gone, their efforts to support charities will continue through other projects..

Merby’s animation trailer