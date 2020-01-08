Officials say 63 Canadians among those killed in Tehran plane crash

Ukraine’s foreign minister says 63 Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane crashed just minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport earlier today.

Flight PS752 was en route to Kyiv when it went down.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was the cause of the crash but later said nothing could be ruled out.

The three-and-a-half-year-old Boeing 737-800 crashed just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases, housing U.S. soldiers.

Airlines from around the world quickly rerouted flights from the area until it becomes clear exactly what happened.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will ensure the crash is “thoroughly investigated.”

In addition to the 63 Canadians, there were 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons on board.

There were no survivors.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he has been in touch with the Ukraine government, tweeting, “Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims.”

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, says multiple people from the city were on the plane, including many international students.

