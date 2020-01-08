Canadians have mixed feelings about where the economy is headed this year. A majority seem to feel a recession may be likely. (CBC)

Will there be a recession or not? Canadians unsure

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 14:42
0 Comments ↓

It seems Canadians generally feel a recession is likely this year, but some economists are not of the same opinion.

A poll for the Bloomberg news agency by the Nanos Research group in late November and early December found 56 per cent of Canadians felt that a recession was ‘likely or somewhat likely’ while 34 per cent felt a recession was unlikely or somewhat unlikely ( 10 per cent were unsure)

The hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1.010 Canadians found the highest level of pessimism in western Canada where the prominent energy sector (oil and gas) has been suffering, and its been a difficult year for agriculture as well.

The Canadian dollar last year at this point was at .75 cents U.S, and for the last 2 weeks has been relatively stable at .77 cents ( Morningstar for Currency and Coinbase for Cryptocurrency)

Another somewhat related poll in October after the federal election found a mere 22 per cent of Canadians had confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ability to improve the economy. In its most recent adjustment, the Bank of Canada has held it’s rate steady saying the economic conditions while uncertain have not so far shown signs of decline but instead have shown some promise. Many other central banks have lowered there rates in recent months. Canada’s economy is expected to grow by a very modest 1.6 per cent.

Canada’s consumer confidence index is projected to show a very slight decline as well. The index is rated on a scale of 0 to 100 where 0 is an extreme lack of confidence, 50 is neutral and 100 is extreme confidence. Projections are for the rating to average 54 points this year.

In Canada, the Index of Consumer Confidence is calculated from the combination of responses to a number of surv questions including:

  • – current state of the economy in the local area and in the country and its expected state 6 mths ahead;
  • -current personal financial situation and the expected situation 6 mths ahead;
  • -making a major purchase like a home or car now compared to 6 mths ago;
  • -making other household purchases now compared to 6 mths ago;
  • -confidence about  one’s own and relatives’ job security
  • -ability to invest in the future and save money for retirement now compared to 6 mths ago
  • -losing job as a result of economic conditions in the last 6 months and in the coming 6 mths

The Consumer Confidence Index from Trading Economics shows a slight decline is in the offing for 2020

In spite of a strong housing market and an uptick in wages and low unemployment an economist with Canada’s ScotiaBank says the economy will be ‘mediocre’ in 2020, but is doubtful of a recession. That is echoed by Bloomberg economists who say the economy will be ‘lacklustre’ this year.

The drag on the economy comes from Canadians who are carrying some of the world’s highest household debt and who have reduced spending in 2019 to the lowest level since 1962.

This is not good news in an economy that depends in substantial measure on consumers to push growth.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, International
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Amazing Arrow artefacts re-surface 61 years after ‘Black Friday’

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Two Canadians set to graduate from NASA astronaut school

RCI | Français

Promotion du français au Québec : les pratiques des entreprises saluées

RCI | Español

Accidente aéreo en Irán: 63 canadienses entre las 176 víctimas

RCI | 中文

记者深度追踪，回收的矿泉水瓶最后都去了哪里？

العربية | RCI

هل يسير الوضع نحو تهدئة عسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران حالياً؟