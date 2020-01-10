Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a candlelight vigil in Ottawa Thursday for those on board Flight PS752. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Flight PS752: Canadians mourn the loss of family, friends and lovers

By CBC News
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 12:45
Last Updated: Friday, January 10, 2020 13:28
It’s been a week of immense sadness across Canada

FROM CBC NEWS - What we know about the Iran plane crash victims who where headed to Canada--PLEASE CLICK ON PHOTO

Parisa Eghbalian, left, Reera Esmaeilion, centre, and Hamed Esmaeilion. Eghbalian and her daugher Reera were three of the 63 Canadiens who were on Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Wednesday morning. (Madeline McNair/CBC) (Madeline McNair/CBC)
[/caption]
