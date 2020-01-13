Men’s volleyball team will be at Tokyo Olympics

In weekend qualifying tournaments for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, Canada’s volleyball teams had far different results.

First the good news: The men, ranked seventh in the world, defeated 24th-ranked Puerto Rico 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 at the NORCECA qualifying tournament at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver on Sunday to advance, completing the tournament undefeated.

Meanwhile, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the 18th ranked Canadian women were eliminated after they lost for the second time in two days on Saturday: dropping a 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15 to the the No. 10 Dominican team.

Canada has not qualified for the Olympic women’s volleyball tournament since Atlanta in 1996.

Five Canadian teams have now qualified for the Summer Games–men’s and women’s rugby sevens, women’s softball, men’s field hockey and women’s water polo.

Canada’s basketball and soccer teams are still in the running to make the Games.

