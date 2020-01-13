Need a job? Here’s what’s hot in Canada for 2020

The common wisdom is that to be successful the in-demand jobs require a university degree. The latest information for jobs in Canada shows that to not necessarily be the case.

Randstad Canada, a leading human resources company, has just released its list of the most in-demand jobs expected for 2020.

The top ten list, with salary ranges are

Sales associate: $38,200 – $50,600 annual salary Truck driver: $36,650 – $48,600 annual salary Receptionist: $32,300 – $42,600 annual salary Welder: $19.60 – $28.50 per hour Full stack developer: $60,600 – $125,200 annual salary Business development manager: $93,500 – $164,400 annual salary General labourer: $15.20 – $19.30 per hour Project manager in engineering: $74,000- $134,000 annual salary Heavy duty mechanic: $25.20 – $35.70 per hour Merchandiser (consumer goods): $57,300 – $97,100 annual salary

Following that in order from 11 to 15 are:

Electrical engineer, (responsible for designing products and systems that have electricity running through them. Though most engineering disciplines are experiencing workers shortages, electrical engineers are particularly in demand in 2020).

Accountant (oversee budgets and spending for either individuals and corporations, depending on their role. There are also many in-demand specializations within the field such as payroll, accounts payable and receivable, taxation, government, and auditing, among others)

HR manager- (responsible for setting the HR direction of their company’s HR direction and recruiting new talent to fill vacancies and new roles)

Financial advisor (typically work in banks. Since financial advisor is a fairly entry-level role in the finance sector, it’s a great job to get your foot in the door if you’re hoping to develop a career in finance).

Registered nurse (Canada’s elderly population is growing, putting strain on our healthcare system. The healthcare sector in Canada is chronically understaffed. That’s led to a desperate need for medical professionals, including nurses) The average salary for an RN in Canada is just over $76,000

The list shows the range of skill levels needed in this categories, While some require extensive training, others in the “hot jobs” list do not. Recently, licensing requirements for heavy trucks in most provinces require a training programming which can cost several thousand dollars.

Quoted in a press release, Patrick Poulin, President, Staffing and InHouse, Randstad Canada said, “While a college or university education is necessary for the engineering, marketing and IT roles we see on the list, a degree isn’t the only path to good, steady employment.”

