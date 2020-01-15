Parliament of Canada, Peace Tower and Canadian flags. (iStock)

Diplomatic Dispatch Podcast – Episode 3: The feminist perspective

By Levon Sevunts
Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 17:05
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 17:21
Welcome to Diplomatic Dispatch, a new podcast series by Radio Canada International.

My goal is to bring you insights into Canada’s foreign, defence and development policy.

I’ll discuss Canada’s global role through interviews with policy makers, former and serving diplomats and soldiers, academics and think tank experts, humanitarian workers, civil society activists and entrepreneurs.

Kate Grantham is an international development consultant and vice president of the Canadian Association for the Study of International Development. (Photo courtesy of Kate Grantham)

In June of 2017, the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled its feminist foreign and development policy. But what is at the core of that policy? And has Canada put its money where its mouth is when it comes to upholding the principles unveiled in that policy? Does that policy need to change and if yes, how? What should be Canada’s international development priorities?

These are all questions that I’m hoping to ask and try to answer in this podcast series. And my search for the answers began in Ottawa, at the Summit on Canada’s Global Leadership in late November of 2019.

The event was organized by the Canadian Council for International Co-operation (CCIC), the Canadian Association for the Study of International Development (CASID), the Canadian Partnership for Women and Children’s Health (CanWaCH) and the Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI).

There I met with Kate Grantham. She’s an international development consultant and vice president of the CASID.

This is Episode Three: The feminist perspective on Canada’s foreign policy

Listen
﻿
