Drew Casterton, seen here in 2017, says he has suffered from headaches and fatigue after he was checked from behind in an Ottawa rec league hockey game in 2012. A judge has now awarded him $700,000 to compensate for past and future lost income. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Ruling on recreational league hit has the hockey world talking

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 08:15
Last Updated: Thursday, January 16, 2020 13:56
0 Comments ↓

An Ontario court has ruled in a case that may have a profound effect on Canada’s national pastime–hockey–and those who keep on playing it in so-called “beer leagues.”

The court ruled that a recreational league hockey player who suffered a head injury in a recreational league game almost eight years ago should receive more than $700,000 from the player with whom he collided.

The collision took place when Gordon MacIsaac body-checked Drew Casterton behind the goal during their so-called “beer league” game in Ottawa in the now-defunct Ontario Senior Men’s Hockey League

Casterton’s head hit the ice.

MacIsaac said the collision was accidental because Casterton had made a sudden turn.

Casterton said he was blindsided and that he suffered life-altering injuries as a result.

Gordon MacIsaac, seen here in 2017, was ordered to pay $700,000 after a judge found him liable for the injuries Drew Casterton suffered. (Roger Dubois/CBC)

The key issue was whether MacIsaac was liable for the injuries and whether Casterton had done anything to cause the hit.

On Friday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Sally Gomery found MacIsaac liable for Casterton’s injuries.

“A person injured during a hockey game does not need to prove either an intent to injure or reckless disregard,” Gomery said.

“The injured player must simply show that the injury was caused by conduct that fell outside of what a reasonable competitor would expect in the circumstances.”

The hit, Gomery concluded, was either deliberate or reckless, but that really didn’t matter.

MacIsaac, she ruled, would be liable for Casterton’s injuries for failing to meet the standard of care applicable to a hockey player in the circumstances.

Moreover, Gomery concluded that Casterton did nothing wrong or negligent.

With files from CP (Colin Perkel), CBC (Laura Glowacki)

Categories: Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Indigenous, International

More bison return to traditional prairie lands

International, Religion, Society

Kerfuffle in the Catholic Church

Arts and Entertainment, Environment

Canada- too cold for penguins

RCI | Français

3200 concessionnaires automobiles au Canada recherchent 160 000 employés

RCI | Español

Canadá preocupado por violencia contra militantes por la paz en Colombia

RCI | 中文

近十年地球温度最热：“没有人能逃避气候变暖的影响”

من اليمين إلى اليسار : وزير خارجية أوكرانيا، نائب في مجلس العموم البريطاني، وزير خارجية أفغانستان ووزير خارجية كندا في لندن يوم 16/01/2020 - AP Photo / Frank Augsteinالعربية | RCI

ما تطلبه دول ضحايا تحطّم الطائرة الأوكرانية من إيران