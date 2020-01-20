Museum director Piotr Cywinski, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and deputy director Andrzej Kacorzyk, from left, visit the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland on Dec. 6, 2019. Merkel attended an event at the former camp to mark the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Auschwitz Foundation. (Photo/Markus Schreiber/via Canadian Press)

Poll suggests many Canadians would stay away if genocide taking place

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 10:15
Last Updated: Monday, January 20, 2020 13:59
0 Comments ↓

As global leaders prepare to gather next week to mark the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, the infamous Second World War death camp, a new public opinion survey suggests that nearly three in 10 Canadians (29 per cent) disagree with the idea that Canada should sent troops to a place where a genocide is occurring.

A further 11 per cent preferred not to answer the question.

The online survey of 2,295 Canadians was commissioned by the Association for Canadian Studies and conducted by Leger Marketing the the week of Nov. 11, last year.

The main gate at Auschwitz. (iStock)

It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

A survey a year ago found that 54 percent of Canadians polled said they were unaware that an estimated six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust in the Second World War.

That research was produced by the Azrieli Foundation, an organization that promotes Holocaust education, and the Claims Conference, a nonprofit organization that secures compensation for Holocaust survivors and their heirs.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will be among those gathering representing Canada at Auschwitz for the commemoration next week.

With files from CBC

