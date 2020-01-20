Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appear with their newborn son, Archie, in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Should they move to Canada, they will not be bringing their royal titles with them. (Dominic Lipinski/Canadian Press)

Minister says no assessement yet on Harry and Meghan’s security funding

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 10:21
Last Updated: Monday, January 20, 2020 11:54
0 Comments ↓

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says no assessment has yet been conducted on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need government-funded security should they decide to live in Canada.

“No assessment has yet been done as to what actually may be or may not be required,” Blair told reporters during a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg. “Until that work is done, those decisions remain to be made.”

“If individuals require security, that’s all determined by a very thorough assessment by our officials to determine what’s necessary and what the costs might therefore be. But again, that determination has not yet been made.”

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair speaks to media during the Liberal Cabinet Retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg on Sunday. (Mike Sudoma/Canadian Press)

Nothing has been finalized, but there have been many–so far, unconfirmed–reports that the couple and their son, Archie, will be moving to Canada.

Though just where and/or when remains a matter of speculation.

A poll released last week suggested that a clear majority of Canadians (73 per cent) said taxpayers should not have to pay any of the costs associated with the family’s residency here while less than one in five (19 per cent) Canadians said Canadians could pay some of the costs. Three per cent said taxpayers should pay whatever costs arise.

Most Canadians don’t want to pay for cost of having royals live here. Angus Reid Inst.

Should they move here, they will not be bringing their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles with them.

That news came Saturday when Buckingham Palace confirmed the two will be required to “step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments,” and will no longer receive funds for royal duties.

It is unclear what the decision means for their personal security and just who will pay it.

On Sunday, Prince Harry spoke of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in an agreement with Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors, saying there was no other option if he his wife Meghan were to seek an independent life.

Last week, the Queen said the couple will be splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada after they announced they were stepping away from duties as official senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Markle spent six weeks on Vancouver Island over Christmas and followed that up with a visit to Canada House in London earlier this month to thank Canada for “the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay.”

With files from CBC, CP, CTV, Global

Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Indigenous, International

Bison return to prairie cultural park

RCI | Français

SAQ et gouvernement fédéral champions des lourdeurs administratives?

RCI | Español

Nuevo coronavirus detectado en China preocupa a países occidentales

RCI | 中文

七十年来人与事：加拿大华裔学者赖小刚谈中国 – 第六集：六四事件与中国民主转型

العربية | RCI

الطيّار رزّاق الفارس: حتماً، كان يمكن تفادي مأساة الطائرة الأوكرانية