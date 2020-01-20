Newfoundland blizzard clean-up after record breaking storm

Today St John’s Newfoundland is digging out from a record breaking blizzard that saw 76 cm of snow whipped over the city by winds sometimes exceeding 100 km an hour.

During the storm, city workers and snowploughs were ordered off the streets due to whiteouts and the hazardous conditions.

Even as the blizzard moved on, a few more centimetres of snow fell. That was followed on the weekend by another few centimetres of snow as the blizzard moved on.

The city is still under a state of emergency, meaning people are asked to stay off the streets, and some 300 Canadian Forces personnel are arriving to help dig the city out.

Schools and many businesses are still closed and when a store is opened, the lineups form quickly as people seek groceries.

Fortunately, the skies are clear today, winds have been greatly reduced and temperatures are hovering around zero which is helping with the clean-up and helping some people to be able to dig out of their homes.

CBC ‘The National’- News report