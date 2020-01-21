Liberals will table USMCA legislation next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will move next week to formally approve the new North American trade agreement.

Speaking in Winnipeg as the three-day Liberal cabinet retreat was wrapping up, Trudeau said the government will introduce a motion next Monday when Parliament resumes sitting and table the legislation next Wednesday.

Because he has a minority government, Trudeau needs the support from another party to pass legislation.

He says he believes he has that support.

“On NAFTA, those discussions will of course engage and activate as we accelerate, as we move forward with the ratification process in the house,” he said.

“What we are doing is reminding everyone in the House and across the country of how important it is to secure the most important trading relationship for future generations.

Canada is the last country to ratify the revamped of 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that includes tougher rules on labour and automotive content.

The deal, now known as the USMCA, cannot take effect until it has been ratified by all three member nations.

Last week, the United States Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation to implement the USMCA on a 89-10 bipartisan vote, sending the measure to U.S. President Donald Trump for him to sign into law.

Mexico ratified the agreement in June.

