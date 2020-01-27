Canada’s Foreign Minister hopeful for seat on UN Security Council

Canada’s foreign affairs minister François Philippe Champagne is “cautiously optimistic” about the country’s bid to get a seat on the United Nations security council.

“I think people recognize that Canada can play a positive role in the world, one which is based on values and principles and a leadership, I think, African nations and those I have been talking to would certainly welcome,” Champagne said in a conference call while on a visit to Morocco and Mali.

As it currently stands, 15 countries have a seat on the council, five of those seats are held permanently by the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom. The permanent members of the council have the power to veto any resolution.

Canada is campaigning to have a two year seat on the security council beginning in 2021. In order to win, Canada must gain the support from two-thirds of the general assembly.

The other countries in the running for the seat are Ireland and Norway, who announced their campaigns in 2005, and 2007 respectively. Canada announced their campaign in 2016. Both Ireland and Norway have a strong record of supporting the United Nations through its Official Development Assistance program.

The UN set the benchmark for development spending at 0.7 per cent of their gross national income to the Official Development Assistance.

According to CBC, Norway spends 1 per cent of their gross national income to the ODA, while Ireland spends 0.32 per cent. Canada only spends 0.27 per cent of the GNI.

The vote is scheduled to happen in June later this year.

With files from CBC and The Canadian Press.