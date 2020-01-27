Toronto Raptors honour Kobe Bryant

The news of Kobe Bryant’s death sent shock waves around the world. The Los Angeles Lakers star, Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, and 7 others passed away in a helicopter accident yesterday.

During a game between the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, the Raptors honoured Bryant by letting the first 24 seconds of the game pass without any play. The Spurs followed up and let the next 24 seconds also pass without any play.

The 41 year-old star wore the number 8 and 24 during his career.

Pausing to remember a great one, gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/YOAIkldiX4 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 26, 2020

“It was just last night that we paused to remember some of the many great moments Kobe provided to basketball fans all over the world. We marveled at his passion for our game and at his tremendous skills – some of which he memorably unleashed against our team. Today, we are thinking of Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and of his teammates, his friends, and most especially his loved ones,” the Raptors organization said in a statement.

“[Bryant’s] work ethic resonates with [a lot of athletes] because of the fact that everything transferred to him was all about winning,” said Dwight Walton, an assistant coach with the Concordia Stingers and former player for Canada’s National basketball team said.

In addition to the Raptors and Spurs tribute, Atlanta Hawks player, Trae Young paid tribute by starting the game versus the Washington Wizards by wearing Bryant’s number eight.

Walton thinks that there will be more tributes to Bryant in the coming year.

Bryant had retired in 2016 with 33 643 points, fourth on the all time NBA scoring list, and 5 NBA championships. Later this year, Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Bryant was on his way to basketball game with his daughter Gianna, and 7 others when the accident happened.

Though the exact nature of the crash is unknown, the helicopter was reportedly flying in foggy conditions.

“The basketball world, the sporting world is going to feel this for for quite some time,” Walton said.