FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, a worker wearing a protective suit checks the luggage of an evacuee from Wuhan, China, after their evacuation flight landed at an airport in Marseilles, France. (Arek Rataj/AP Photo/File)

Ottawa urges Canadians to leave China while they can

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 14:59
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 15:49
0 Comments ↓

The federal government is urging Canadians who have no “essential” need to be in China to leave the country as soon as possible using commercial means, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday.

Champagne’s comments came as Ottawa struggles to airlift more than 300 Canadians stranded in the city of Wuhan ever since Beijing put the metropolis and the entire central province of Hubei on lockdown to avoid the spread of a deadly coronavirus infection.

The new coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, has already killed at least 492 people and sickened more than 24,562 people in 25 countries – with 99 per cent of cases concentrated in China, according to the latest statistics by the World Health Organization.

Global Affairs Canada has already heightened its travel advisories for China since the outbreak, warning against all travel to the Hubei province of China and against all non-essential travel to other parts of China.  But Canada’s top diplomat went a step further.

“Once again, we are advising Canadians, whose presence in China is not essential, to depart via commercial means while they remain available,” Champagne said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne makes his way to update reporters on the the evacuation of Canadians from China following caucus in Ottawa, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Champagne did not elaborate on what the government considers as “not essential” and whether the advisory applies to Canadians who work and live in China.

Meanwhile, Canadians stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan will have to wait at least another day for an airlift to return them to Canada due to a delay caused by weather conditions.

The government has prepared a manifest list with 211 names on it for the first flight out of Wuhan and is working on a second list to airlift the remaining Canadians out of the coronavirus-stricken region, Champagne said.

An Airbus A319-100 aircraft, operated by Hi Fly Malta, lands at Orly Airport near Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2019. Officials told CBC News the federal government has chartered a larger Airbus A330 plane to repatriate more than 300 Canadians stranded in Wuhan, China. (Benoit Tessier/REUTERS)

The first chartered aircraft, which seats 250 people, left yesterday for Hanoi, Vietnam, where it was to remain on standby until it can make its way to Wuhan.

Strong crosswinds in Hanoi caused the chartered aircraft to miss a four-hour window for the evacuation, which on the insistence of Chines authorities can happen at night, Champagne said.

Chinese authorities allow evacuation flights out of Wuhan only at night because during the day, the air space is reserved to bring in supplies to the city of nearly 11 million inhabitants, who have been under quarantine since Jan. 23.

“In light of this, we are now asking Canadians, who have a confirmed seat on the plane, to arrive at the airport in Wuhan no later than 5 p.m. local time on February 6,” Champagne said.

A policeman uses a digital thermometer to take a driver’s temperature at a checkpoint at a highway toll gate in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Chinatopix via AP)

Champagne urged all Canadians who encounter problems while travelling through the locked down region to contact the emergency line set up by Global Affairs Canada.

All 211 individuals, whose names are on the manifest of the first flight, have been contacted by Global Affairs Canada officials to notify them of the change, Champagne said.

“I know that many of you, who are watching and also wondering about further evacuations for Canadians who remain in the region and are seeking to leave, as I said yesterday, we are considering a range of options, including a second plane,” Champagne said.

Canadian officials are also in touch with allies who are also preparing to airlift their citizens from China to see if they have extra seats available and could take in more Canadians, he said.

Champagne said the numbers have been fluctuating, but there are now about 373 Canadians requesting repatriation. Based on past evacuations, about 20 per cent of those individuals could be “no shows” who choose not to leave for various reasons, he said.

Once, these Canadians and their family members arrive in Canada, they will be placed under quarantine for 14 days at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton, officials said.

Categories: Health, International
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

More evidence of social media extremes?

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Society

Is our morning coffee in danger?

Health, International, Society

Canadians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Black history month: Royal Canadian mint special coin

RCI | Français

La FCEI pour l’allègement du transfert intergénérationnel des PME au Canada

RCI | Español

Mes de la Historia de los Negros en Canadá: Claude “Ollie” Cromwell

RCI | 中文

尽快返回！加拿大外交部再次更新中国旅行警告，敦促在华加拿大人离开

العربية | RCI

السوريون في المقاطعات الأطلسية: روح المبادرة في الأعمال وتَجاوُز العوائق

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
L'avion qui doit rapatrier des Canadiens coincés à Wuhan a décollé de HanoïGrève d'un jour des enseignants des écoles élémentaires anglaises dans tout l’OntarioCoup d’œil sur la consultation pour changer le cours d'éthique et culture religieuseProcès en destitution : sans surprise, Trump est acquittéCollecte et tri des matières recyclables : Québec au secours du groupe RSCCoronavirus : deux Canadiens infectés sur un bateau en quarantaine au JaponLa situation de Bombardier, un dilemme pour les gouvernementsAbolition des commissions scolaires : Québec recourra au bâillon vendrediL'acteur Kirk Douglas s'éteint à 103 ansCrise du logement : les évictions, un fléau au Québec
'It looks like an inferno': Eyewitness sees massive fire after Sask. train derailmentButtigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrowThousands of blood-sucking ticks found on bodies of Canadian mooseHaving rejected Trump's peace plan, Palestinians worry 'what will happen next?'Five questions about Canada's medical air lift out of China's coronavirus epicentre'Monster' galaxy that slammed brakes on forming stars stumps astronomersTeachers strike puts 950,000 kids out of school. Here's what's keeping the Ford government and unions apartConservative voters like Peter MacKay. Does that mean party members will, too?Why taking antioxidants during chemotherapy for breast cancer could be counterproductiveHow once mighty Bombardier became politically toxic in Quebec