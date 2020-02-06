Airbnb changing rental policy for Canadians under 25 years of age

Starting this month, Airbnb will prevent Canadians under the age of 25 from being able to book entire homes on its service.

However, Canadians under 25 that meet specific criteria will still be able to book entire homes. Criteria such as “having an established track record of positive reviews on Airbnb,” Airbnb said in a statement

Canadians 25 will still be able to book private rooms in a host’s primary residence, and hotel rooms.

The goal of the new policy is to limit the amount of unauthorized parties. Last December, Airbnb put a ban on open invite parties, which included parties that were advertised on social media opened up for “anyone to attend.”

“Since Airbnb announced its party house ban in November, the company has suspended listings in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, Edmonton and other Canadian cities under the new policy,” Airbnb said in a statement.

The new policy comes soon after a shooting left three dead, and two injured, at a Airbnb rented condominium in downtown Toronto.

Airbnb will also have a 24/7 neighborhood support line for Canadians to use to report any concerts to the company. The hotline will be available in French and English, and will go live this Monday.

With files from CBC