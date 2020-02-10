Mattel Inc. to close plant in Montreal

The owners of Mega Bloks, Mattel Inc. will close down its Montreal plant. The closure is expected to impact 580 jobs.

“It’s been our privilege to operate a manufacturing facility in Saint-Laurent. As part of a broader, company-wide effort to maximize the efficiency of our global supply chain, we will consolidate our Saint-Laurent manufacturing operation with other facilities in our network,” said a Mattel spokesperson in an email.

“We are grateful for the important contributions that the local manufacturing team has made to Mega.”

The plant will completely shut down in 2021.

However, according to a Mattel Inc. spokesperson, 230 corporate and design employees from the Mega Brands office will remain in the city.

Mattel Inc. purchased Mega Brands, which makes Mega Bloks, in 2014.

With files from The Canadian Press