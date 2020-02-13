Canada funding programs to support survivors of gendered violence

The Canadian government is committing over $1.3 million to stop violence against women and girls and support survivors of gendered violence.

The funding will go towards supporting Brock University’s Shape Your Life project, and to a non profit organization called Positive Discipline in Everyday Life.

“Gender-based and family violence can have an impact on every aspect of a survivor’s life, from physical and mental health, to housing and financial security,” said Patty Hadju, Canada’s minister of Health, in a press release. “I am proud to announce the Government of Canada’s support for these two projects, which are using evidence-based and innovative approaches to increase awareness of child maltreatment as well as how to prevent it and support survivors of family violence.”

Brock University’s Shape Your Life project is a non-contact boxing program that takes in account the participants trauma and the lasting effects it can have on their life. It is a way for survivors to recover from violence. Since the Shape Your Life program began in 2007, more than 1,800 women have participated.

The funding will go towards reaching youth survivors of violence in and train new coaches and program leaders in Edmonton, and Niagara.

“As we are increasing capacity amongst coaches to better serve young people who have experienced trauma and violence we hope this will leave a sustainable legacy of trained individuals who can continue this much needed-work long after the completion of this project,” said Dr. Cathy van Ingen, a professor in department of kinesiology at Brock University, and co-founder of Shape Your Life.

Funding to the Positive Discipline in Everyday Life non profit, which is dedicated to promoting healthy relationships between adults and children, will go to expanding the reach of its program by partnering with provincial and national organizations.

The funding for the projects is a part of the Public Health Agency of Canada’s family violence prevention investment, and Canada’s strategy to prevent and address gender based violence.