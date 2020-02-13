The community of Arctic Bay, Nvt., is seen on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The federal government plans to support a proposed ban on the use of heavy fuel oil by ships plying Arctic waters. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada plans to support ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 16:45
0 Comments ↓

Canada will support a ban on the use of heavy fuel oil by ships plying Arctic waters at the upcoming meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London, Transport Canada officials announced during a teleconference call Wednesday, according to people who participated in the call.

Transport Canada officials announced their commitment to a heavy fuel oil (HFO) ban “with certain caveats” during a stakeholder engagement call ahead of the 7th Session of the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR7) that begins on Monday, according to at least two participants of the call.

A Transport Canada spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny the report.

“The Government of Canada will publicly announce its position on this issue early next week, once Canada has declared its official position to the international membership of the IMO at the Sub-Committee meeting,” Transport Canada officials told Radio Canada International in an email.

This would make Canada the seventh Arctic country to support the proposal that has been championed by environmental groups and the Inuit Circumpolar Council since at least 2015 but has faced stiff opposition from maritime shipping companies involved in sealift operations in the Canadian Arctic.

Andrew Dumbrille, a World Wildlife Fund – Canada specialist in sustainable shipping, said Russia remains the only holdout going into the meeting in London.

The proposed ban on heavy fuel oil will apply to all ships operating north of 60˚N latitude off the coasts of Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, as well as parts of Nunavik in Northern Quebec.

Internationally it will include waters off Alaska’s coast north of 60˚N latitude, almost the entire Arctic coast of Russia with the exception of waters off Kola Peninsula, Norway’s Svalbard Archipelago, and entire Greenland.

Environmental benefit but higher cost

A cargo ship sits in the bay at Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Sept. 2, 2017. (Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Heavy fuel oil (HFO), a thick viscous residual fuel that produces high amounts of soot, particulate matter and black carbon, is already banned in ships operating in Antarctic waters since 2011.

The Canadian submission to PPR7 obtained by Radio Canada International says banning HFO in the Arctic would bring environmental benefits but would come at a higher economic cost for northern communities dependent on the marine resupply from southern Canada.

The announcement by Transport Canada officials that they plan to back the HFO ban drew the ire of Suzanne Paquin, president and CEO of NEAS Group Inc., a Montreal-based shipping company that serves communities in Canada’s Eastern Arctic.

“We are absolutely surprised, disappointed with the government for this,” said Paquin, who was on Wednesday’s teleconference call with Transport Canada officials. “It’s unbelievable that they would think that an HFO ban is a priority in the Arctic… It shows how out of touch the federal government is with the Arctic.”

Paquin said, the company, which is jointly owned by Makivik Corporation, Nunavik’s Inuit Birthright Corporation, and Transport Nanuk Inc., provides sealift operations to all of the Inuit communities in Nunavut and Nunavik.

“Safety is our first concern and we feel that it’s irresponsible to mandate an untested fuel switch,” Paquin said in a phone interview. “This is a huge concern of ours.”

The ships owned and operated by NEAS run on HFO, she said.

“Not running on HFO will have an impact, especially given cold climate weather, which can have an impact on these engines and that’s what has not been tested,” Paquin said.

Paquin said in more than 30 years of her professional experience related to maritime shipping she has never heard of an HFO spill in the Arctic and accused Ottawa to caving in to a “campaign of misinformation and misguidedness.”

“We support good governance, including listening to the local voices and, of course, we support Canadian testing, research and science before taking any kind of decision,” Paquin said.

“This has not been the case. There is absolutely no Canadian data. The Canadian Arctic suffers from a huge data deficit in all domains, including information related to the environment and even climate change.”

‘A pathway for cleaner shipping in the Arctic’

Hurtigruten’s cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen is seen in the sea near Ulsteinvik, Norway July 1, 2019. The Norwegian shipping company was one of the founders of the Arctic Commitment – a declaration of intent to not use or carry HFO as fuel in the Arctic (Hurtigruten/Handout via Reuters)

Environmental groups, on the other hand, applauded the government’s decision.

“Transport Canada’s announcement to support an HFO ban in the Arctic is very encouraging news ahead of the tough negotiations at the IMO next week,” said Dumbrille.

“Canada is showing vision and leadership in creating a pathway for cleaner shipping in the Arctic and globally.”

Transport Canada should be commended for working towards protecting the marine environment and ensuring communities have access to a clean ocean for food and culture, Dumbrille said.

HFO spills as a result of an accident present a big threat to the Arctic environment, according to experts.

HFO has a high viscosity and density and does not evaporate quickly, and can stay in the environment for a long time, according to the Canadian submission.

“The persistence of HFO means that there is a higher likelihood of physical fouling and ingestion of oil by marine wildlife,” the report says. “An HFO spill would also present possible shoreline contamination, threatening wildlife and traditional activities of Indigenous and Inuit populations, who may become exposed to the contamination directly or indirectly.”

Clean-up efforts will be particularly challenging given the cold environment, the enormous distances and the lack of infrastructure and resources to mount a quick response, the report notes.

‘It’s a trade-off’

Children from the town of Pond Inlet watch a boat shuttle people and cargo to the CGS Des Groseilliers Saturday Aug. 23, 2014 in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Not all experts agree that substituting HFO by marine diesel would lead to less environmental damage in case of a spill.

Merv Fingas, an Edmonton-based spill response expert who wrote a study for Transport Canada on this issue, said efforts by environmental groups to ban HFO in favour of lighter distillate fuels are “misguided” because these fuels have water-soluble components that are toxic to aquatic organisms.

“It’s a trade-off, if you take a look at the total environment, HFO is probably less harmful than diesel,” Fingas told Radio Canada International. “The reason that HFO has got a bad name is because it’s messy, ugly and tars up the shoreline, but it’s very much less aquatically toxic.”

Canada should follow Finland’s example and move away from both HFO and diesel towards other fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) that don’t present the same risks in case of a spill, Fingas said.

Transport Canada does not agree with Fingas’s view that marine diesel presents a higher risk in case of a marine spill.

“Although other, lighter fuels (e.g., marine diesel) that could replace HFO have higher toxicity to marine life, they evaporate more quickly and are less persistent in the environment,” Canada’s submission to the world maritime body says. “Therefore, HFO presents a greater longer-term ecological risk compared to other marine fuels that are available, such as marine diesel and other distillate fuels.”

Mingas counters that the process of evaporation of diesel fuel simply transfers pollution from the water column into the air.

“Then you have to breath it,” Mingas said.

Paquin said instead of banning HFO the federal government should be investing in spill response measures and infrastructure in remote Arctic communities.

“What I know is that without direct investments in local spill response and mitigation measures, communities will be left with an increased threat from a potential spill of more toxic fuel,” Paquin said.

Marine diesel fuels are up to 100 times more toxic than HFO fuels they will replace, she said.

Increased costs of community resupply

Kids play basketball in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A report prepared for Transport Canada says switching from the cheaper heavy fuel oil to more expensive marine diesel would raise the cost of the community resupply operations in Arctic communities. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The increased cost of fuel due the HFO ban could result in additional price increases for community resupply products in the range of 0.7 per cent to 1.9 per cent, Canada’s submission to the IMO says.

The potential financial impact on northern communities could be further compounded by the introduction of new measures to reduce air pollution generated by the maritime shipping industry worldwide that came into effect as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The IMO has introduced the 0.5 per cent sulphur content cap in marine fuel with the aim of reducing harmful sulphur emissions from ships by 77 per cent by 2025.

This means that as of Jan. 1 the shipping industry can no longer use heavy fuel oil, which was the cheapest fuel available and normally contained up to 3.5 per cent of sulphur, said Dumbrille.

The shipping industry estimates that this could translate into an increase in the cost of the sealift of up to $700 per household for remote Arctic communities that get the majority of their goods during the short summer marine resupply season.

The HFO ban would add another $700 dollars to this bill and will disproportionally affect Inuit communities that have much lower incomes and can ill-afford the price increase, the industry claims.

“It means that Canadians living in remote communities are being called upon to pay significantly more for no measurable benefit,” Paquin said.

Nunavut officials did not respond to RCI’s request for comment in time for publication.

Officials at Qikiqtani Inuit Association, a regional Inuit association that represents 13 Inuit communities in eastern Nunavut, also were not available for comment.

William Tagoona of Makivik Corporation, which represents Inuit communities in Nunavik, said they are not ready to comment on the issue “until more information is made available.”

“We just haven’t heard much discussion on this at this time,” Tagoona said in an email. “We are always interested in positions that will lower the cost of living in the Arctic which at this time is not showing signs of becoming more affordable.”

Dumbrille said the commitment to banning HFO from Transport Canada is going to provide certainty for all involved and prepare operators and communities for the eventual ban.

“Everyone wants a ban implemented that doesn’t burden communities with higher costs — that’s a given,” Dumbrille said. “What’s needed now is for the federal government to step up and commit to managing the transition by ensuring any potential costs associated with banning HFO don’t impact people in the north.”

Categories: Economy, Environment
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada’s Bombardier divests its commercial aerospace division

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Religion, Society

It’s World Radio Day!

benoit charrette
RCI | Français

Des honneurs pour Spike Lee au Festival du film noir de Toronto

RCI | Español

Este 13 de febrero celebramos la novena edición del Día Mundial de la Radio

RCI | 中文

日本1人死亡，加拿大12名游轮乘客感染：新冠病毒严重打击邮轮公司亚洲业务

العربية | RCI

"بومباردييه" الكندية تنسحب من قطاع الطيران التجاري

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le magnat canadien de la mode Peter Nygard est visé par une demande d’action collective pour violA220 : une transaction gagnante « pour toutes les parties », selon FitzgibbonManifestations autochtones : où est le fédéral?VIA Rail annule ses trains partout au Canada; le CN, dans l'est du paysFin du blocage de la ligne principale du CN dans le nord de la Colombie-BritanniqueLes tweets de Trump « rendent mon travail impossible », dit le procureur général Barr1350 dentistes se désengagent de l’assurance maladieDes municipalités s'unissent pour ne pas avoir à céder de terrains à QuébecAmoureux n'importe oùGuy Nantel se lance dans la course à la direction du Parti québécois
Peter Nygard, Canadian clothing manufacturer, accused of raping 10 women in civil class-action lawsuit'That's a very rare sight': Driver spots family of lynx crossing Manitoba highwayJohn Baird will not run for the Conservative leadershipNew NATO mission won't mean a net increase in Canadian troops in Iraq: SajjanVia Rail cancels trains nationwide, CN shuts down Eastern Canadian network amid protestsBudget watchdog slashes economic growth projections, partly blames coronavirusAlmost 6,000 more coronavirus cases reported in ChinaVeterans Affairs let Lionel Desmond 'fall through the cracks,' inquiry judge saysNew U.S. charges claim Huawei stole trade secrets, did business in North KoreaToronto police admit using secretive facial recognition technology Clearview AI