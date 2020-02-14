Half of immigrants leaving New Brunswick after five years

A significant effort from the government of New Brunswick has attracted immigrants to the province to boost up their population to over 700,000 people. However, the province seemingly has a problem retaining immigrants.

Data out of the New Brunswick Institute for Research, Data and Training at the University of New Brunswick, has found that 50 per cent of immigrants leave New Brunswick after five years.

“The reason we’re doing this is to help lead to better informed policy around immigrant attraction and retention,” Ted McDonald, the director of the New Brunswick Institute for Research, Data and Training, told CBC.

According to the data from the report called Immigrant Retention in New Brunswick, the retention rate for the first year is 75 per cent. After three years, retention rates drop to 60 per cent, and then after five years, the rate drops to 50 per cent.

The report investigated the retention rates of immigrants in New Brunswick, especially those who arrived through the provincial nominee program. The provincial nominee program is New Brunswick’s program to make it easier to approve immigration applications to bring in skilled foreign workers and their families.

According to CBC the next step is to look at the reasons why immigrants leave or stay in the province.

With files from RCI, CBC News, and Elizabeth Fraser