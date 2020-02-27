Location of first French Ontario University revealed

The Université de l’Ontario français revealed on Feb. 26, that it will be located in downtown Toronto on 9 Lower Jarvis.

“This is a historic milestone for Université de l’Ontario français. We express our complete gratitude and sincere thanks to all those who have worked so hard to make this innovative project a reality,” said Dyane Adam, the chair of the board of governors at the Université de l’Ontario français. “We are so excited to welcome our first student cohort next year to the university.”

Over the next 12 months, the location will be customized and furnished to fit the needs of the university and its students.

The historic agreement that gave birth to the Université de l’Ontario Français was made on Jan. 22. It will be the first French language university for and run by Ontario Francophones. It is set to open its doors in Toronto in September 2021.

“The new Université de l’Ontario français is a victory for Franco-Ontarians, a historic step forward that will help even more Canadians learn, live and thrive in whichever official language they choose, and keep the Canadian Francophonie strong and vibrant,” said Mélanie Joly, Canada’s minister of economic development and official languages.

“This new institution will enable the next generation of students study in French in the heart of Canada’s largest city, and I’m excited to see the difference they will make in our communities and country.”

The Canadian federal government is committing $63 million to the university for the first four years of its life, and the Ontario provincial government is committing $63 million for the following four years. Therefore the university will receive a total of $126 million over the next eight years.

According to census data from 2016, there are over 622,000 francophones living in Ontario.