Canadian medical team detained in Ethiopia

A group of 13 Canadians that includes doctors and other medical professionals has been detained in Ethiopia, accused of practising medicine without permission and dispensing expired medical medication.

The Canadians, along with two Ethiopians, are affiliated with an Alberta-based charity, Canadian Humanitarian, which is disputing the allegations.

In a statement, Canadian Humanitarian says it has followed protocols to ensure it had the permits needed to provide medical support and care in Ethiopia.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of the expiry of the medication, we can with confidence say that all medicines and care offered by our team was safe,” the statement says.

“We are vigourously defending the actions and decisions or our team knowing that every decision was made by highly-trained and certified Canadian medical professionals and that their mission on this trip was to provide essential medical care to the citizens of Ethiopia who need it most.”

Global Affairs Canada says it has been in direct contact with the government of Ethiopia about the detentions and consular officials are providing assistance to the detained Canadian citizens and their families.

The group arrived in Ethiopia on Feb. 16.

Most recently, it was in Gondar, a city about 400 kilometres north of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Canada’s current travel advisory for Ethiopia states, “There are identifiable safety and security concerns or the safety and security situation could change with little notice. You should exercise a high degree of caution at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent three days in Addis Ababa last month attending the African Union Summit, drumming up support for Canada’s bid to win a United Nations Security Council seat later this year.

He promised an investment agreement with Ethiopia and $10 million to help empower African women.

Canadian Humanitarian’s website says the organization obtained its licence as a charitable NGO in Ethiopia in 2012.

With files from CBC (Sarah Rieger), CTV (Nicole Bogart), Canadian Press