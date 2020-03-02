Movie attendance in Quebec declined in the last year

Movie theatre attendance in Quebec has gone down for a second year in a row according to results released last week from the Film Screening Survey.

Based on preliminary data, movie theatres accepted 18.8 million spectators in 2019, about 300,000, or 2 per cent less than 2018. Attendance for films made in the United States dropped by 900,000 in 2019.

The survey was conducted by the Observatoire de la culture et des communications of the Institut de la statistique du Québec.

The top ten viewed films from the last year, accounted for 34 per cent of all attendance. Adventure movies remained the most popular genre for the fifth year in a row, accounting for 31 per cent of all admissions due to the success of movies such as Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King.

The report also said that box office revenues in Quebec fell by 1 per cent to $157.8 million.

For Quebec made movies accounted for 1.5 million admissions or a 7.9 per cent of all admissions. It is a 16 per cent decrease compared to last year. Revenues for Quebec movies also decreased by 13 per cent to $11.7 million.

Movie theatre attendance in Quebec has been on a steady decline since 2010. Since the start of the decade, only three years, 2013, 2015 and 2017 saw an increase in attendance.