Yukon abandons seasonal time change

People living in the Yukon will change their clocks for the seasonal time change for the last time this weekend.

The territorial government of Yukon made the announcement Wednesday that Yukon will remain on Pacific Daylight Saving Time after Yukoners adjust the time on Sunday March 8, according to a press release.

“Yukoners clearly want to see an end to seasonal time change and we are listening. The response to this engagement speaks to the importance of this issue for people,” Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said in a press release.

The Yukon government decided to get public opinion on the time adjustment after a motion was proposed by MLA Paolo Gallina in May 2017.

The government put out a seasonal time change survey that over 4,800 responses from people and organizations over a period from Jan. 6 to Feb. 16, 2020.

The survey asked if people would prefer that the Yukon stay on Pacific Daylight Saving Time, Pacific Standard Time, or to keep having seasonal time changes twice a year.

According to the survey results, 93 per cent of respondents said that they wanted seasonal time changes to stop, and 70 per cent said that they prefer remaining on Pacific Daylight Saving Time.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to voice an opinion. This helped our government make an informed decision for Yukon,” Silver said.