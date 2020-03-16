Dentists in Quebec postpone all non-urgent appointments

Dentists around Québec are postponing all appointments for all non-urgent dental care to avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

The Ordre des dentistes du Québec (ODQ) and the Ordre des hygiénistes dentaires du Québec (OHDQ) made the announcement Sunday evening.

Starting on March 16, for 14 days, dentists will only take appointments for patients that need emergency care for infections, pain and trauma.

According to the statement from the ODQ and ODHQ, patients are asked to contact their dentist to have them evaluate their condition over the phone. The dentist will then figure out the best place and time for which the care can be safely given.

“The entire community is mobilized in order to contain this pandemic, and health professionals, including those providing oral care, have the obligation to participate in this collective effort,`said Dr. Guy Lafrance, the president of the Ordre des dentistes du Québec, and Diane Duval, the president of the Ordre des hygiénistes dentaires du Québec, said in a statement.

“The goal of today’s guidelines is to ensure that the needs of the public are met, while reducing the risk of spreading the virus. It is our responsibility to do so, and we intend to rally all professionals and patients around these measures.”

According to the press release the guidelines for dental care will be re-assessed as the situation continues to change.

Quebec recently ordered all bars, clubs, gyms and movie theatres to close. As of Sunday, there are 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Quebec. In Canada, there are over 340 confirmed and presumptive cases.