COVID-19: Panic buying includes rush on toilet paper

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major societal effect as people are being quarantined, travel restricted, borders closed, schools closed, events cancelled, gatherings of all types cancelled, and stocks.

In times of such almost unprecedented instability, people have been rushing to stores to buy up supplies.

An unusual aspect has been a rush on toilet paper. In a ‘herd’ mentality, people have seen others buying excessive amounts of toilet paper and begin to buy lots themselves, perhaps thinking the other person knows something they don’t and so they better buy lots too, in case. Media reports of mass toilet paper buying has led to others buying excessive quantities for fear of being left out. Stores have been cleaned out in a sort of self-fulfilling situation.

This has led in some cases to TP being offered for sale online at exhorbitent prices. People have also been panic buying and hoarding food stuffs, often leaving shelves bare, which only encourages others to panic buy whatever is left over fears of having nothing.

Ontarians can be confident that our food supply is robust and that our distribution system will continue to operate and remain responsive to the needs of Ontarians. Rest assured, we have plenty of food that will continue to reach grocery stores on a regular basis. Please practice normal grocery buying habits and rest assured that our grocery production and supply chain will continue to provide Ontarians with the food we enjoy each and every day. (statement from Ontario Deputy Premier Christine Elliot Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs)

Psychologists say the buying is somewhat understandable as people seek some control over their lives in the face of a seemingly uncontrollable situation, noting this is the reaction when anxiety becomes fear.

Authorities meanwhile are calling for calm, as officials note that food deliveries will continue to reach stores.

