There were exceptionally long line at many grocery stores across the country, like this one in London Ontario, as people "stocked up" in the face of the corona virus, (Alvin Yu-CBC)

COVID-19: Panic buying includes rush on toilet paper

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 11:03
0 Comments ↓

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major societal effect as people are being quarantined, travel restricted, borders closed, schools closed, events cancelled, gatherings of all types cancelled, and stocks.

In times of such almost unprecedented instability, people have been rushing to stores to buy up supplies.

An unusual aspect has been a rush on toilet paper. In a ‘herd’ mentality, people have seen others buying excessive amounts of toilet paper and begin to buy lots themselves, perhaps thinking the other person knows something they don’t and so they better buy lots too, in case.  Media reports of mass toilet paper buying has led to others buying excessive quantities for fear of being left out. Stores have been cleaned out in a sort of self-fulfilling situation.

At this Walmart store in Brandon Manitoba, the entire large stock of toilet paper (Riley Laychuk-CBC)

This has led in some cases to TP being offered for sale online at exhorbitent prices.  People have also been panic buying and hoarding food stuffs, often leaving shelves bare, which only encourages others to panic buy whatever is left over fears of having nothing.

In relation to high prices being asked online for basic items, At a press conference late last week BC Premier John Horgan said, “I’m profoundly disappointed in people who are hoarding and then selling online, I think it’s offensive” (CBC)

Ontarians can be confident that our food supply is robust and that our distribution system will continue to operate and remain responsive to the needs of Ontarians. Rest assured, we have plenty of food that will continue to reach grocery stores on a regular basis. Please practice normal grocery buying habits and rest assured that our grocery production and supply chain will continue to provide Ontarians with the food we enjoy each and every day. (statement from Ontario Deputy Premier Christine Elliot Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs)

In many cases, such as here in London Ontario, store shelves were emptied of normally readily available items like sanitizers, kleenex, foodstuffs etc. (Alvin Yu-CBC)

Psychologists say the buying is somewhat understandable as people seek some control over their lives in the face of a seemingly uncontrollable situation, noting this is the reaction when anxiety becomes fear.

Authorities meanwhile are calling for calm, as officials note that food deliveries will continue to reach stores.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Society

Canada issues tight restrictions on its borders

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Following complaints, border agents step up screening protocols

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Ottawa issues warning against international travel

RCI | Français

Contrôle des passagers aux aéroports critiqué: Montréal n'attend pas le Fédéral

RCI | Español

Cómo proteger a los niños del contagio del coronavirus

RCI | 中文

加拿大关闭边界，限制国际航班入境：特鲁多宣布抗疫新措施

العربية | RCI

كندا تجدّد تضامنها مع نيوزيلاندا في الذكرى الأولى لهجوم كرايستشيرش "الإرهابي"