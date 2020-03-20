Canadian in Japan dies of COVID-19 complications

A Canadian has died in Japan from complications related to COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Friday.

“Our deepest condolences to the family, to whom we are providing consular assistance during this difficult time,” Champagne tweeted.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the deceased was among those who were infected with COVID-19 while aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and were taken for treatment at Japanese health facilities.

There were 256 Canadians on the cruise ship, quarantined in Yokohama and 47 of them had tested positive for COVID-19.

Only Canadian passengers, who had not tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and did not show any symptoms of the disease, were repatriated back to Canada.

A plane chartered by the federal government brought 129 Canadians to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton in Ontario on Feb. 21. They were then transported from Trenton to the NAV Centre in Cornwall, Ontario, where they spent 14 days under quarantine.

None of the passengers exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) upon arrival, according to federal officials.

Ottawa urges Canadians abroad to come home

The federal government has urged all Canadians who are abroad to return home quickly, but some have struggled to find flights as they face border restrictions and limited travel options as an ever increasing number of airlines cut flights and lay off staff.

Worldwide, the death toll from COVID-19 passed 10,067 and infections exceeded 247,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Italy, with 60 million citizens, has recorded 3,405 deaths, exceeding the 3,248 in China, a country with a population over 20 times larger.

As of 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, there were 873 presumptive and confirmed cases in Canada, with 12 deaths and 11 listed as recovered.

British Columbia: 271 confirmed cases, including five recovered and eight deaths.

Ontario: 258 confirmed cases, including five recovered and two deaths.

Alberta: 146 confirmed cases, including one death.

Quebec: 121 confirmed cases, including one recovered and one death.

Saskatchewan: 20 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Manitoba: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: 11 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: 14 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Prince Edward Island: Two cases the province lists as positive.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Three confirmed and presumptive cases.

Repatriated Canadians: 10 confirmed cases.

Presumptive cases are individuals who have tested positive, but still await confirmation with the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. Not all provinces are listing figures on those who have recovered.

