Canada’s foreign affairs minister tests negative for COVID-19

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Champagne tweeted out Thursday that he was in self-isolation at home while waiting for his test results.

Champagne said he started to have flu-like symptoms, after returning from a trip to Poland, Latvia and the Ukraine on March 6.

“Like many Canadians, I have been tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution as I began experiencing new flu-like symptom less than 14 days after returning from abroad,” Champagne said in a tweet on Thursday.

This morning, Champagne tweeted again, and said that results were negative.

Update: My #COVID19 test results came back negative. Thanks to all those who work tirelessly to keep us safe. My priority continues to be to help Canadians abroad. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) March 20, 2020

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remains in self isolation after his wife, Sophie-Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from a trip to the U.K. Trudeau has not shown any symptoms, according to his office.

This morning, Champagne also revealed that a Canadian in Japan has died due to COVID-19.

Canada currently has 873 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths, and 11 recoveries.

With files from CBC News