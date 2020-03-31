Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday March 31, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn)

Ontario schools move online as school closures are extended 

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 16:49

Ontario schools won’t be open for students until at least May 4 to fight the spread of COVID-19, Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford announced in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“The decision to extend school closures was not made lightly,” Ford said in a press release. “We know from the medical experts that the next two weeks will be critical in the fight against COVID-19 and that’s why we’re taking further action to keep our kids safe and healthy by having them stay home.”

Ontario originally closed publicly funded schools on March 14, and they were originally scheduled to reopen on April 6. The closures may be extended if necessary based on public health advice.

Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce also announced an initiative to have a teacher led program where students will be graded, receive report cards, and will complete credits in order to graduate. 

According to the Ontario government, the second phase of Learn at Home will include reconnecting students with teachers and mental health staff. It will also establish teacher-led learning by grade groupings, each with their own set of subjects and expectations. 

“We will do whatever it takes to keep students safe from COVID-19 – which is why we have extended the school closure period and why we have unveiled a teacher-led program that keeps students learning while at home,” Lecce said. 

Some Ontario based school boards had already planned for the extension of school closures. 

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB), and Peel District School Board (PDSB), said that they anticipated that the school closures would last longer and planned to have teacher-led online classes, according to press releases from the school boards yesterday. 

Both school boards are looking to have teacher-led learning up and running on April 6, 2020. 

The TDSB said that it is working hard to make sure everyone has access to devices and the internet that will allow access to learning opportunities. They added that they do not want to leave anyone behind when learning begins again on April 6. 

“COVID-19 has caused all of us great challenge,” the Director of Education of TDSB, John Malloy, said in a video message. “It has changed the way we do just about everything for the next while and that challenge includes how we provide learning opportunities for our students.”

The PDSB said that they are working on a plan and will share its details with students and parents by the end of the week. 

The plan will include information on how students from kindergarten all the way to grade 12 will be instructed, how the school board will support students with special needs and how they will ensure that everyone has access to the online learning resources.

“We are working to ensure that our use of online learning environments will not widen the divide between privileged and underserved students, and that alternate learning strategies will be available,” Peter Joshua, the director of education at the PDSB said. 

With files from CBC News

Categories: Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

COVID-19 : Thornhill Medical contribue avec son système de ventillation Moves

RCI | Español

24.000 soldados listos para movilizarse contra el coronavirus en Canadá

RCI | 中文

呼吸机，试剂盒，N95：加拿大政府向三家本国公司订购大量医疗物资和防护用品

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يعقد مؤتمرا صحفيّا كلّ يوم منذ أن بدأ انتشار وباء فيروس كورونا المستجدّ/Sean Kilpatrick/CPالعربية | RCI

كندا: 2 مليار دولار لشراء المزيد من المعدّات الطبيّة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut retenir aujourd’huiCOVID-19 : un « effort de guerre » pour combler le manque d’équipement médicalLes parents d'enfants avec des besoins particuliers à bout de souffleUn Américain se réfugie au Canada à cause de la COVID-19COVID-19 : le Nunavut, l’exception avant l’explosion?Malgré l’interdiction du gouvernement, Airbnb permet toujours la location de chaletsLa C.-B. prolonge l’état d’urgence jusqu’à la mi-avril pour affronter la COVID-19Réutiliser un masque, déménager de région : des réponses à vos questionsCOVID-19 : le ministre Blair invite les prisons à libérer certains détenusComment contrôler les foyers d’éclosion du virus dans les résidences pour aînés?
29 dead from COVID-19 in Ontario nursing and retirement homesTrudeau, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisisCanadian hospitals getting 'creative' to expand COVID-19 care facilitiesLong-term care homes are worrisome COVID-19 hotspotsWhy Alberta is throwing billions behind the Keystone XL pipeline'We, too, are part of this world': How Hutterites, Old Order Mennonites are responding to COVID-19Canada's airline, tourism sectors facing 'catastrophic' decline due to COVID-19 pandemicA 'really weird new normal': Parents, students grapple with learning at home amid pandemic'Out of time': How a pandemic and an oil crash almost sank Newfoundland and LabradorCan my landlord charge interest on late rent? Your COVID-19 questions answered