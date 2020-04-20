This is an undated handout phooto of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson. There is an outpouring of grief across Nova Scotia today as the names of victims of a weekend mass killing begin to emerge, ranging from a nurse to a teacher to RCMP officer Heidi Stevenson. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP)

Canada grieves as names of first victims of worst mass shooting released

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, April 20, 2020 11:13
Last Updated: Monday, April 20, 2020 14:30

Grief and bewilderment spread across communities in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia as officials began releasing the names of some of the 18 victims of the country’s worst mass shooting on Monday.

The victims of the 12-hour shooting rampage by a gunman disguised as a policeman in central Nova Scotia included a female police officer, an elementary teacher, an elderly care nurse and a home care assistant.

The alleged perpetrator was also killed after cutting a swath of mayhem and destruction across nearly 100 kilometres of normally tranquil rural Nova Scotia on late Saturday and early Sunday.

Speaking at his daily briefing in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians were jolted from their efforts to defeat the pandemic “by the senseless violence and tragedy in Nova Scotia.”

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was shot and killed by the gunman, is pictured in an undated official photo. (RCMP)

Trudeau praised the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Const. Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two young children, who was killed by the gunman in the line of duty.

“Constable Stevenson died protecting others,” Trudeau said. “She was answering the call of duty, something she had done every day when she went to work for 23 years.”

The tragedy unfolded in small towns of Portapique, Truro, Milford, and Enfield where people know their neighbours and look out for each other, Trudeau said.

“Now these communities are in mourning and Canada is mourning with them,” Trudeau said.

Teacher, nurse, and home care assistant among victims

Lisa McCully was one of the people killed during a weekend killing spree in Nova Scotia. (Facebook)

On Monday morning, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union identified one of the victims as Lisa McCully.

“9,300 NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives,” Paul Wozney, president of the teachers union said in a statement.

The Victorian Order of Nurses (VON Canada) said two of its employees, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were also killed in the rampage.

O’Brien was a licensed practical nurse (LPN), wife, mother and grandmother, VON president and CEO Jo-Anne Poirier said in a statement.

Beaton was a continuing care assistant, and a young wife and mother, she added.

“All of our frontline care providers are heroes. Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families, and from VON,” Poirier said. “We mourn their loss, and we mourn for their families.”

Searching for a motive

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) members pack up after the search for Gabriel Wortman in Great Village, Nova Scotia, Canada Apr. 19, 2020. (John Morris/REUTERS)

Police investigators were still searching for a motive in the crime, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, head of Canada’s national police force, said Sunday. The rampage doesn’t appear to be linked to terrorism, she added.

Lucki told CBC News that she believed the shooter had begun the attack with an initial “motivation” but later “turned to randomness.”

“We don’t know for sure, and we’re going to have to do a lot of work on finding the motivation — a lot of background, a lot of profiling-type events and a lot of crime scene processing,” Lucki told CBC News.

The RCMP will also be calling on their experts in forensics and criminal profiling, Lucki said.

“Whatever it takes so that we can give the families of the victims answers to the many questions that they probably have,” Lucki said.

RCMP officials in Nova Scotia said earlier on Sunday the investigation into the incident was ongoing and the number of victims could grow.

‘A quickly evolving situation’

RCMP officers prepare to take a person into custody at a gas station in Enfield, N.S. on Sunday April 19, 2020. Police identified the suspect in a shooting spree that killed at least 13 people as Gabriel Wortman. The 51-year-old man died in a shootout with RCMP officers at the Irving Big Stop in Enfield, N.S., about 35 km from downtown Halifax. (Tim Krochak/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said police responded to multiple 911 calls on Saturday evening at a residence in the small rural community of Portapique, about 130 kilometres north of provincial capital of Halifax.

When police arrived at the scene they found several casualties inside and outside the home, he said.

The quickly evolving situation led the police officers to search multiple locations, Leather said. There were also multiple house fires, he added.

The RCMP dispatched heavily armed police officers and advised residents of the area to lock their doors and shelter in place.

‘Armed and dangerous’

An undated photograph of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) cruiser, altered by the RCMP to point out the car’s unique number, is shown in an appeal to the public after they say multiple victim shooting suspect Gabriel Wortman could be driving the car and wearing an RCMP uniform near Portapique, Nova Scotia, Canada Apr. 19, 2020. (RCMP Nova Scotia/Handout via REUTERS)

Early Sunday morning police identified a 51-year-old resident of Dartmouth as the suspect in the “active shooter situation” with several victims, adding that he was considered armed and dangerous.

Leather confirmed that the gunman appeared to be wearing a RCMP uniform and driving a car resembling a RCMP police cruiser. Police said man is not employed by the RCMP.

“If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach,” RCMP tweeted Sunday morning.

Finally, later Sunday morning the RCMP said the gunman was seen driving another vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Tracker SUV. He was confronted by police near a gas station about 35 kilometres north of Halifax in Enfield, around 11:40 am.

Leather said it is unclear whether he died in the shootout with police or took his own life.

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said Sunday evening it was investigating the shooting of a man in Enfield by RCMP officers.

According to a release, the suspect was involved in a serious criminal event in Shubenacadie, N.S. A confrontation with police followed in Enfield, “resulting in officers discharging their firearms.”

The suspect was then found dead at the scene.

Workers with the medical examiner’s office remove a body from a gas bar in Enfield, N.S. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau urged the media to stop using the gunman’s name.

“Do not give this person the gift of infamy,” Trudeau said.

Prior to Sunday’s rampage in Nova Scotia, the worst mass shooting in Canada was the so-called Montreal Massacre, where a lone gunman killed 14 female engineering students at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989.

With files from CBC News

Categories: Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Québec: redéploiement de personnel vers les CHSLD, une stratégie efficace?

RCI | Español

Atletas en aislamiento y corredores que ganan papel higiénico “dorado”

RCI | 中文

加拿大紧急救助津贴（CERB）是否应该永久化？新冠疫情为基本收入保障带来支持者

أوّل ضحايا حادثة إطلاق النار في نوفاشكوشا الذين تمّ التعرّف عليهم - Radio Canadaالعربية | RCI

حزن في كندا بعد الكشف عن أوّل ضحايا عملية إطلاق النّار في نوفاسكوشا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
La valeur du pétrole américain passe pour la première fois au négatifNew York annule tous les rassemblements publics prévus en juinTuerie de Portapique : une policière, des infirmières et des voisins parmi les victimesCOVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut savoir aujourd’huiAu tour du CHLSD de Sainte-Dorothée d'être visé par un recours collectifTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : au moins 18 victimes et « peut-être plus encore »L’Ontario vers un scénario « sud-coréen », selon les modélisations de la COVID-19De l'efficacité des masques faits maison, asthme et risque : des réponses à vos questionsLes partis fédéraux s'entendent pour siéger en personne une fois par semaineLe personnel des hôpitaux sera déployé dans les milieux de vie des aînés
The NationalB.C. enables police to issue $2K fines for price gouging, reselling of medical suppliesNick Cordero, Broadway star from Ontario, has leg amputated due to COVID-19 complicationsWhat we know and don't know about the N.S. shooting that killed at least 16Some good news from around the world on SundayHow COVID might affect our food supply; Wedding delays might have hidden costs: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheetIn empty churches, Orthodox Christians mark Easter amid COVID-19 restrictions'Are we nuts?' Meet Canadians who started businesses during the pandemicA crisis can boost a leader's popularity — but it doesn't always lastHow to (tactfully) discourage spread of false pandemic information in chats, email