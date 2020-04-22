An empty Air Canada check-in counter is seen at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Air Canada has cancelled flights to the U.S. for at least 30 days. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Air Canada suspends commercial fights to the U.S.

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:04

Air Canada is suspending what’s left of its commercial flights to the United States for at least 30 days, starting Monday.

The decision follows an agreement struck last weekend between Ottawa and Washington to extend by an additional 30 days border restrictions agreed to in March.

A sight seldom–if ever–seen these days: Air Canada and WestJet planes coming and going. The picture was taken in May 2018 (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

That agreement restricted all non-essential travel between the two countries for 30 days while the border remained open for trade and commerce, with exemptions also granted for emergency response and public health purposes.

That initial March agreement was set to expire Tuesday.

Air Canada, which says it has reduced its schedule by more than 90 per cent since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had maintained service to 11 U.S. destinations “primarily to facilitate the repatriation of Canadians” 

It plans to resume service May 22, unless government restrictions are extended again. 

Last week, Air Canada announced it was suspending most of its international flights until June .

That announcement came as two other carriers, Air Transat and Sunwing Airlines Ltd., announced they were cancelling all trips until the the end of May.

WestJet also extended its suspension of all transborder and international flights. 

It stopped flying those routes as of March 22 for 30 days. As of yesterday, it extended the service suspension until June 4.

WestJet also announced that it is cutting 600 flights per day from its domestic schedule between May 5 and June 4, including the temporary cancellation of routes between some Canadian cities.

A WestJet check-in desk at the Calgary airport after the company laid off nearly 7000 employees, in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 25, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canada’s airline and tourist industries have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late March, Air Canada temporarily laid off 16,500 employees and Westjet laid off almost 7,000 workers.

Last week, WestJet sent layoff notices to 1,700 of its pilots, saying it grounded nearly three-quarters of its fleet.

Categories: Economy, International
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment & Animal Life, International, Politics

Greenland wants its say in huge Canadian Arctic mining project

RCI | Français

Afrique de l’Ouest: une pandémie de la faim après celle de la COVID-19

RCI | Español

Canadá no suspenderá la inmigración, a diferencia de Estados Unidos

RCI | 中文

疫情下， 加拿大将继续接收移民

في عام 2020 ، وفقًا لأحدث خطة قدّمتها الحكومة، سيتمّ قبول 341.000 مهاجر و350.000 في عام 2021 - iStock / FatCameraالعربية | RCI

كندا مُتمسِّكة بخطّة استقبال 341.000 مهاجر هذا العام رغم كوفيد 19

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiLes États-Unis soigneront les personnes non assurées infectées par la COVID-19Tuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : la GRC préparait une alerte quand le tueur a été abattuL'Ontario demande l'aide de l'armée pour lutter contre la COVID-19CHSLD : Legault demande au fédéral l'aide de 1000 militairesCOVID-19 : les conspirations gagnent du terrain, selon un sondageLe Canada ouvre à nouveau ses frontières à des demandeurs d’asileTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : le suspect avait été reconnu coupable d'un crimeLes cours du pétrole reprennent de la vigueurDes mesures évaluées à 9 milliards de dollars pour les étudiants canadiens
Canada extends ban on arms sales to TurkeyToronto van attack families await 'important step' in healing as 2nd anniversary approachesCanadians are baking so much that Robin Hood flour is running out of bags — but not flourHe was 'hunted' by the Portapique gunman and survived. His brother didn'tMilitary personnel, equipment to aid RCMP investigation into mass killingPandemic will drive biggest drop in CO2 emissions since WW II, World Meteorological Organization saysWhy Manitoba's middle-of-the-road economy cannot weather a pandemic on its own'I'm spending way less': How the lockdown is leading to more savings for some CanadiansBell, TekSavvy customers shocked by price hikes during COVID-19 pandemicNew Zealand's COVID-19 'eradication' strategy looks to be paying off