Michael Spavor, left, and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, right, have spent 500 days in Chinese prisons in harsh conditions, and have not been allowed consular visits since January officials indicate. (The Associated Press/International Crisis Group/The Canadian Press)

Canada calls for virtual consular access to detained Canadians amid COVID-19

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020 17:30

Foreign Affairs Minister Fracois-Philippe Champagne is calling on Chinese authorities to allow virtual consular access to Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor who marked 500 days in Chinese detention on Thursday.

Kovrig, who took a leave of absence from Global Affairs Canada to work as the North East Asia analyst for the non-governmental think tank International Crisis Group, and Spavor, a China-based Canadian entrepreneur, were detained by Chinese authorities on Dec. 10, 2018.

Their arrests came days after Canadian officials arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of telecom giant Huawei, at the request of U.S. authorities.

Meng, who is also the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, is fighting extradition to the United States over allegations she was involved in violating sanctions on Iran.

Chinese officials said Kovrig and Spavor are being investigated for “endangering national security.”

Canadian officials in China used to get regular monthly consular visits to both men, but those visits have stopped since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China in late December.

500 days too much

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on March 9, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“The detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for 500 days is 500 days too much,” Champagne told reporters during a teleconference call from his constituency in Shawinigan, Quebec. “I will continue to advocate for them at every step of the way.”

Champagne said he is in regular contact with the families of both men and has discussed their plight in a recent call with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi and has asked for clemency for Robert Schellenberg who was arrested in 2014 on drug charges.

Following Meng’s detention, and the arrests of Kovrig and Spavor, he was retried and his 15 year sentence was increased to a death penalty.

“I’ve also proposed and insisted that Canada obtain consular access to the detainees,” Champagne said. “I proposed virtual consular access to make sure that Canada could exercise its rights under the Vienna Convention, to have access to detainees.”

‘Arbitrarily detained’

The federal government will continue to advocate and to stand up for Canadian detainees, Champagne said.

“We have gathered also the international community, and I think we can speak with one voice when we say we need Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been arbitrarily detained, to be released as soon as possible.”

Champagne said it appears that Chinese authorities are considering the Canadian proposal.

The detention of Kovrig and Spavor has led to a diplomatic crisis in the relations between China and Canada.

China in turn is demanding Meng’s unconditional release and has been ratcheting up diplomatic and economic pressure on Canada.

A Canadian court released Meng on bail while she awaits the results of her extradition hearing.

Categories: Politics
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Politics

China-Canada: diplomatic war of words

RCI | Français

La coiffure à l'heure du confinement: un retour à la normale très progressif

RCI | Español

Inquieta a Canadá inseguridad alimentaria mundial por COVID-19: ministra Gould

RCI | 中文

加拿大实时疫情（4月23日）：联邦拨款 11 亿研究疫苗和治疗途径

نسيم كودار - Photo: Facebookالعربية | RCI

حملة تمويل على الانترنت لصالح نسيم كودار المتورّط في شجار في "والمارت" شيربروك

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les éclosions de COVID-19 dans les résidences pour aînés, une « tragédie » mondialeCOVID-19 : augmentation record du nombre de cas en une journée en OntarioCOVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiCOVID-19 : les absences menacent tout le réseau de la santé, dit Legault« L'autre virus, c’est l’indifférence » : témoignages de médecins en gériatrieUne victime possédait une maison au centre d’un conflit entre le suspect et son oncleOpération Laser : la mission des Forces armées contre la COVID-19Face à la crise, Québec ouvre la porte aux infirmiers formés à l'étrangerRetour à l'école : un geste nécessaire, martèlent les pédiatresAtteinte de la COVID-19 sans le savoir
Provinces will decide when to reopen their economies, Trudeau saysFree online 'threat blocker' launched in Canada as successful COVID-19 scams multiply'Quarantine Ramadan': Muslims across Canada prepare for unprecedented virtual holy monthConcerns about low uptake, flawed pandemic data linger as provinces pursue digital contact tracing'It was mandatory': Calgary Stampede cancelled for 1st time in almost a century due to pandemicConservatives blast MP who asked whether top pandemic doctor 'works for China' as Scheer steers clearCOVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Five-phase plan to reopen province set to begin May 4No more middle seats? Airlines ponder new normal of flying in era of COVID-19Toronto Transit Commission to temporarily lay off 1,200 amid pandemicSome good news from around the world on Thursday