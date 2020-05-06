Ontario extends COVID-19 emergency orders and lower electricity rates

The provincial government in Ontario is extending all emergency orders related to the coronavirus pandemic, including the closure of non-essential businesses and the ban on public gatherings, until May 19, Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday.

Canada’s largest province is also extending discount electricity rates until the end of May as many people continue to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this extraordinary period, many people are struggling to pay the bills as they do the right thing by staying at home, as well as our farmers and those whose businesses have closed or suffered reduced customer traffic,” Ford said in a news release.

“Although we are making progress in our fight against this COVID-19 outbreak, we are not out of the woods yet.”

Ontario reported 412 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday for a total of 18,722 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, which has killed 1,429 people.

As of Wednesday morning 13,222 of these COVID-19 cases in Ontario were considered resolved, which means the patients have recovered and are no longer considered contagious.