Canadian pilot pays tribute to George Floyd

A Nova Scotian pilot paid tribute to George Floyd in an unique way on Thursday.

Dimitri Neonakis took his Cirrus SR22 plane and flew 330 miles and drew a raised fist, a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement and commonly associated with anti-racism and black support.

“While I was up there moving around free, the words of George Floyd ‘I can’t Breath[e]’ came to mind a few times, a stark contrast,” Neonakis wrote in a Facebook post.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, has sparked protests across the United States and Canada.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said that he couldn’t breathe, was initally charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However the charges were later upgraded to second-degree murder.

The other three officers present, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, have also been charged for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

This isn’t the first time Neonakis draws symbols using his flight path. He drew a heart after the tragic shooting that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia last April, as well as a commemoration for Capt. Jenn Stacey who recently passed away during a Snowbird demonstration.