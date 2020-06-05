A graffiti by artist 'EME Freethinker' that expresses support of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, and others are pictured in the public park 'Mauerpark' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Canadian pilot pays tribute to George Floyd

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, June 5, 2020 14:44

A Nova Scotian pilot paid tribute to George Floyd in an unique way on Thursday.

Dimitri Neonakis took his Cirrus SR22 plane and flew 330 miles and drew a raised fist, a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement and commonly associated with anti-racism and black support.

“While I was up there moving around free, the words of George Floyd ‘I can’t Breath[e]’ came to mind a few times, a stark contrast,” Neonakis wrote in a Facebook post.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, has sparked protests across the United States and Canada

Derek Chauvin, the officer who was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said that he couldn’t breathe, was initally charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However the charges were later upgraded to second-degree murder.

The other three officers present, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, have also been charged for aiding and abetting second-degree murder. 

This isn’t the first time Neonakis draws symbols using his flight path. He drew a heart after the tragic shooting that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia last April, as well as a commemoration for Capt. Jenn Stacey who recently passed away during a Snowbird demonstration. 

Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les agents correctionnels demandent une prime pour leur travailLe racisme est un problème de santé publique, selon la médecin-chef de la Ville d'OttawaAu tour des Canadiens de descendre dans la rue pour dénoncer le racismeLa NFL admet avoir mal géré les protestations contre les inégalités racialesLe Nouveau-Brunswick ouvre ses frontières à certains visiteursLes écoles secondaires s'activent pour recevoir les élèves en difficultéPlus de 200 étudiants des Antilles françaises restés au Canada seront rapatriés samediDes conditions strictes si Québec aide Bombardier, promet LegaultMigrants mal formés : une enquête publique réclamée par des agences de placementPas d'accusation contre les manifestants antigazoduc arrêtés en février en C.-B.
Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination, setting up race with TrumpThousands march for racial justice in OntarioTrudeau, Ontario health minister say they're looking at collecting race-based pandemic dataOnline rumours claiming bricks left out for Toronto protests are misleadingMurder trial of ex-police officer could hinge on cause of George Floyd's death, legal experts sayOttawa delays 5G spectrum auction because of COVID-19Liberal MP facing assault charges 'stepping back' from caucusU.S. jobs report represents 'a great day' for George Floyd, Trump saysConfederate flag posts prompt calls for firing of veteran Belleville, Ont., police officer'We were wrong' for not listening to players protesting police violence, NFL commissioner says in video