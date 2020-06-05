Liberal MP faces assault, harassment, break and enter charges, police say

Liberal Member of Parliament Marwan Tabbara is facing assault, break and enter and criminal harassment charges related to an incident that happened April 10 this year, CBC News reports.

Guelph Police have confirmed to CBC News that a man named Marwan Tabbara has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of “break and enter and commit an indictable offence” and one count of criminal harassment.

The Prime Minister’s Office told CBC News it is looking into the matter, but it’s still not clear whether the Ontario MP will be allowed to stay in caucus.

Tabbara is scheduled to appear in court June 19 at 9 a.m..

Peter Maloney, the MP’s executive assistant, told CBC News his office had no comment on the matter.

The 35-year-old Canadian politician, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, was first elected to Parliament in 2015 and then again in 2019 to represent the new riding of Kitchener South – Hespeler in southern Ontario.

Tabbara is a member of the House of Commons Subcommittee on International Human Rights and Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration, according to the Liberal Party website.

With files from the CBC’s Rosemary Barton and Paula Duhatschek