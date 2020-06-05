Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday March 26, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Federal government to send $600 to some Canadians with disabilities

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, June 5, 2020 16:24

To help Canadians with disabilities pay for unexpected expenses due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the federal government will be sending them a one-time tax-free payment of up to $600, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

The payment will be automatically provided to individuals who are certificate holders of the Disability Tax Credit as of June 1, 2020.

Canadians who have a valid certificate for the Disability Tax Credit will receive $600, officials said.

Seniors who are certificate holders of the Disability Tax Credit and eligible for the Old Age Security (OAS) pension will receive a payment of $300, in addition to the special COVID-19 one-time OAS pension payment of $300. 

Those who are certificate holders of the Disability Tax Credit and are eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) will be receiving $100, in addition to the combined $500 from the special COVID-19 one-time OAS pension and GIS payments.

“We know this pandemic has deeply affected the lives and health of all Canadians, and disproportionately affected Canadians with disabilities in particular,” said in a statement Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough.

“The cost to safely get groceries, medication, and other basic necessities has increased, while services like disability support workers and therapy may be unavailable because volunteer and subsidized services have declined.”

Tracy Odell, 61, president of Citizens with Disabilities Ontario and a lifelong advocate, poses for a photograph at her home in Scarborough, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Tijana Martin/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The funding announcement is expected to benefit about 1.25 million Canadians with disabilities who are facing additional expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

In addition to the one-time payments, the federal government is launching two new accessibility-focused programs.

The first program will get $15 million in 2020-21 to provide community organizations with resources to improve workplace accessibility and access to jobs in response to COVID-19, including by helping employers set up accessible and effective work-from-home arrangements.

The second program will invest $1.8 million in five new projects across the country that work on things such as accessible payment terminals for retailers and tools to make communication easier for Canadians with disabilities in the digital economy.

Categories: Economy, Politics, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les agents correctionnels demandent une prime pour leur travailLe racisme est un problème de santé publique, selon la médecin-chef de la Ville d'OttawaAu tour des Canadiens de descendre dans la rue pour dénoncer le racismeLa NFL admet avoir mal géré les protestations contre les inégalités racialesLe Nouveau-Brunswick ouvre ses frontières à certains visiteursLes écoles secondaires s'activent pour recevoir les élèves en difficultéPlus de 200 étudiants des Antilles françaises restés au Canada seront rapatriés samediDes conditions strictes si Québec aide Bombardier, promet LegaultMigrants mal formés : une enquête publique réclamée par des agences de placementPas d'accusation contre les manifestants antigazoduc arrêtés en février en C.-B.
Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination, setting up race with TrumpThousands march for racial justice in OntarioTrudeau, Ontario health minister say they're looking at collecting race-based pandemic dataOnline rumours claiming bricks left out for Toronto protests are misleadingMurder trial of ex-police officer could hinge on cause of George Floyd's death, legal experts sayOttawa delays 5G spectrum auction because of COVID-19Liberal MP facing assault charges 'stepping back' from caucusU.S. jobs report represents 'a great day' for George Floyd, Trump saysConfederate flag posts prompt calls for firing of veteran Belleville, Ont., police officer'We were wrong' for not listening to players protesting police violence, NFL commissioner says in video