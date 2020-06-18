Canadian music award show to go on as a virtual event  

The 2020 Juno Awards, Canada’s music award show, is going digital, according to an announcement from the Juno awards yesterday.

The winners of all 42 categories will be announced by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) during a virtual event that will be livestreamed on June 29.

“We are thrilled to finally announce the 2020 JUNO winners and recognize all of the incredibly talented artists who’ve been waiting patiently since we had to, unfortunately, cancel Juno Week in Saskatoon,” Allan Reid, the president and chief executive officer of CARAS and the Juno Awards said in a press release.

The virtual show will include performances from artists including Iskwē, Neon Dreams, and The Dead South and guest presenters including Chris Boucher of the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship team, and Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things.

The 2020 Juno Awards were supposed to be held in Saskatoon during the month of March earlier this year, but were cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.