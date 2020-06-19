DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 09: Daniel Carcillo #13 of the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on October 9, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former NHLer suing Canada’s major developmental hockey league

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, June 19, 2020 15:13

Former National Hockey League player, Daniel Carcillo is leading a class-action lawsuit against Canada’s developmental hockey league, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), alleging systemic failures to protect children from violent hazing and other abuses. 

The class-action lawsuit that was filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Thursday by Carcillo and Garrett Taylor, who both played in the Western Hockey League (WHL), a member of the CHL.

According to Carcillo’s lawyer, James Sayce, the lawsuit is on behalf of all people who played in the CHL and its members, which includes the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the WHL, or the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), while under the age of 18. 

“I believe this case will give those who were abused a chance to be heard,” Carcillo said in a tweet yesterday. “In my experience, sharing stories of abuse is part of the healing process. It allows a person to take the power back.”

The lawsuit, which Radio-Canada International obtained, alleges that the Canadian major junior hockey is plagued by rampant bullying, hazing and abuse of younger players, and though survivors of such abuse have come forward, the CHL and its members have ignored to address the issues.

It also alleges that the CHL and its members have not made any meaningful attempts to  prevent the abuse and have perpetuated a toxic environment that allows discriminatory, racist, and homophobic which includes physical and sexual assault on underage players.

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law. 

According to Sayce, the lawsuit is looking to enhance protections for younger players in the CHL, as well as compensate the players who suffered, and continue to suffer from trauma associated with the abuse. 

Radio Canada International reached out to the CHL, but they were only able to provide a brief statement.

“We have not been served with any court documents and therefore have no comment at this time.”

Sayce said that a certification motion for a judge to approve the class-action lawsuit will need to be scheduled.

With files from The Canadian Press

Categories: Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Trump n'aime pas Trudeau, affirme John Bolton dans ses mémoiresLes préposés aux bénéficiaires obtiendront la rémunération promise, insiste LegaultLe masque sera désormais obligatoire à l'aéroport Montréal-TrudeauUne activiste végane tuée lors d’une manifestation devant un abattoirDes zones d’ombre autour de l’application de traçage d'OttawaCitoyens imprégnés à l’arsenic: « on va continuer d’être présents », lance la DSPSpaceX veut offrir des services Internet aux CanadiensDes marches de la guérison en marge des funérailles de Rodney LeviLe député libéral Tabbara éligible en 2019, malgré une enquête pour harcèlement sexuelLes visites autorisées dans les résidences privées pour aînés du Québec
Lawyer who posted Black Lives Matter 'leftist lie' video resigns from Alberta judicial vetting committeeThe COVID-19 roller-coaster | A look backTrump dislikes Trudeau and once ordered staff to attack him on TV, Bolton book allegesBlue Jays shut down Florida training camp after player exhibits COVID-19 symptomsLouisville officer in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor to be firedB.C. investigating allegations ER staff played 'game' to guess blood-alcohol level of Indigenous patientsCBC News NetworkTrudeau says he's 'disappointed' after China charges two Canadians with spyingElon Musk's company SpaceX applies to offer high-speed internet service to CanadiansConservative front-runners talk vision and ideas, but leadership contest more a clash of styles