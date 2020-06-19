Canadian government approves plan to have NHL play hockey in Canada

The Canadian government has approved the National Hockey League’s plan to have a safe return to play in Canada, according to an announcement from Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S.-Canada border is closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, 2020, and those who are allowed to enter must self isolate themselves for 14 days, however the NHL’s proposed plan avoids it.

The NHL’s plan involves group quarantining which would keep players separated from the general population, and let the NHL get by the 14 day isolation period.

Freeland however emphasized that that it is still very important for the NHL and its players to work with Canada’s public health officers in order to ensure the health and safety of the players as well as the health and safety of all Canadians.

According to the NHL, three Canadian cities; Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton, and seven American cities; Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Pittsburgh are in the running to become hub cities.

The NHL plans to have the 24 teams that qualified for the modified playoffs return to training camp on July 10 and to start playing games later in the summer in 2 hub cities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently said that he is open to having the NHL operate hub cities in Canada.

“Three Canadian cities are asking for it,” Trudeau said on Tuesday, according to The Canadian Press. “Obviously the decision has to be made by the NHL and the cities and the provinces. Canada is open to it as long as it is OK’d by the local health authorities.”

With files from The Canadian Press