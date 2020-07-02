The Canadian flag flies before the Old City Hall in Toronto, Canada. A study from the Canadian Red Cross has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected cannabis and alcohol consumption by Canadian adults. (iStock/Vincent_St_Thomas)

Survey: Pandemic affecting Canadian consumption of alcohol and cannabis

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 2, 2020 16:12

A new study from the Canadian Red Cross has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected cannabis and alcohol consumption by Canadian adults, according to a press release.

The study, which was conducted by Leger, found that among people who have consumed alcohol over the last two weeks, 26 per cent said they have consumed more alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic than an average two week period before the pandemic. However, 11 per cent said they have consumed less alcohol. 

It found that among those who have used cannabis during the last 30 days, 27 per cent said that they consumed cannabis more frequently during the pandemic when compared to an average month before the COVID-19. Twelve per cent said they have used less cannabis. 

The survey also found that the pandemic has led to a 23 per cent net gain in alcohol consumption for Canadians aged 18-34, which Dr. Paul Hebert, the medical and science advisor for the Canadian Red Cross, finds concerning. 

“Most young adults, 66 per cent, are consuming no more – or even less – alcohol than prior to COVID-19,” Hebert said in a press release.  “While that is encouraging, we remain concerned for those heading in the other direction, as the pandemic is often a magnifier of pre-existing vulnerabilities.”

The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) said that the findings regarding the use of alcohol among young Canadians are similar to their own results. 

Rita Notarandrea, the chief executive officer of the CCSA said that though substance use has not increased for a majority of young Canadians, there needs to be concern for the young Canadians who are not coping well.

“This appears to be related to stress, anxiety, loneliness, boredom and a lack of regular routine, but more research and analysis is needed in this area,” Notarandrea added.

The Canadian Red Cross surveyed 2,280 Canadians to track the public perception about the social and psychological impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
L'homme arrêté à Rideau Hall est membre des Forces armées canadiennesRetrait d'Air Canada en région : Québec pourrait créer sa propre entrepriseDes professeurs mal à l'aise devant une entente entre l’UQAT et la Fonderie HorneLa Floride franchit le seuil des 10 000 nouveaux cas de coronavirus en une journéeNon, une femme de 19 ans n'est pas tombée malade après avoir porté un masqueMort de 3 enfants tombés d'un tracteur : le chauffeur accusé de négligence criminelleUne crise du logement « alarmante » au QuébecL'ex-conjointe et collaboratrice de Jeffrey Epstein accusée de trafic de mineuresTrans Mountain : la Cour suprême n'entendra pas des Autochtones opposés au projetCoups de feu à Halifax : une personne est morte, deux autres sont blessées
Man arrested after gaining access to Rideau Hall grounds is a Canadian Ranger, sources sayU.S. now seeing nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases every dayBlue Jays announce training camp will be held in TorontoWE Charity saw resignations, departures from senior ranks before getting $900M government contractCanadian released from Egyptian prison after almost 500 days in custodyU.S. economy adds record 4.8 million jobs in June, but still well below pre-COVID peakSome good news from around the world on ThursdayRecord 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste dumped globally last year, says UN reportBritish socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on charges related to Epstein investigationInvestors make Tesla most valuable car company in the world despite being outsold by Toyota 25-1