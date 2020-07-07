Uber to launch grocery delivery service in Canada

Uber Technologies Inc., in collaboration with Cornershop, announced today that it is using some Canadian cities to launch a grocery delivery service.

Customers in Montreal and Toronto will be able to order groceries through Uber and Uber Eats applications according to a report from The Canadian Press.

Proud to see the Cornershop x Uber experience take shape with today’s launch of grocery delivery on @Uber and @UberEats. Thrilled to partner with the @cornershopapp team to help get you what you need, when you need it. Lots more to come soon: https://t.co/5FhBFB5vsd pic.twitter.com/4V7Roj8NEe — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) July 7, 2020

“Over the last six months, it’s become increasingly clear that grocery delivery is not only popular, but often a necessity. We expect to see this trend continue as people across the world look for new ways to save time and stay safe,” Uber said in a press release. “We’re excited to be on this journey alongside the popular grocery delivery startup Cornershop to make this a reality today.”

Uber said that once a customer makes an order, a Cornershop team member will fulfill the order and deliver it to the customers door. They added that customers can track their orders like other Uber experiences, and can even ask for a no contact experience.

The service is currently limited to select cities in Canada and Latin America however, Uber plans making grocery delivery available in select cities in the United States later this month.

With files from The Canadian Press