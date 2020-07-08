A Canadian Border Services agent stands watch at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. A report by Auditor General Karen Hogan and her staff found that the agency has lost track of 34,700 individuals it was supposed to deport from Canada. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Border agency lost track of 34,700 foreign nationals slated for removal: report

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 12:37

Canada’s border agency has lost track of tens of thousands of foreign nationals it was supposed to deport from the country, according to a scathing new report from the federal auditor general.

“We concluded that the Canada Border Services Agency did not remove the majority of individuals who were subject to enforceable removal orders as soon as possible to protect the integrity of the immigration system and maintain public safety,” says the report released to Parliament on Wednesday.

The border agency’s efforts were hindered by poor data quality and basic flaws in case management, resulting in avoidable delays for thousands of cases, the audit by Auditor General Karen Hogan and her staff  has found.

Deficiencies in information sharing with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) also delayed cases, it said.

“For example, the audit found that CBSA was unaware that it should have been monitoring 1,500 removal orders for enforcement,” the audit found. “A further 2,300 orders were delayed because of the poor flow of information between IRCC and CBSA.”

Files gathering dust

The CBSA also had thousands of files that were left untouched for years, with some being high priority removals, the audit said.

The border agency had also lost track of 34,700 individuals and was not conducting the regular follow-ups to locate them, meaning CBSA officials failed to open their files at least every three years, or once a year for people with criminal histories, the audit said.

“Without a reliable inventory of removal orders, the agency could not effectively prioritize removals according to risk and complexity. We also found cases in which the agency was unaware that removal orders had been issued,” the report said.

“Many cases we examined were also stalled because officers had done little to overcome impediments like missing travel documents.”

Government accepts AG’s recommendations

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, the cabinet member responsible for the border agency, said the government accepts the auditor’s recommendations to fix the problems.

In addition to improving its removals strategy, the border agency will enhance the way it tracks and triages cases to ensure priority ones are addressed quickly, Blair said in a statement.

“This includes continuing to implement a data integrity strategy to ensure that it can quickly identify the stages all cases are at so they can move forward in a timely fashion.”

The border agency is taking steps to locate foreign nationals whose whereabouts are unknown by completing a review of all outstanding cases, prioritizing criminal cases and focusing investigations on the most serious ones, Blair added.

Finally, the agency will develop an “incentive program” to increase voluntary compliance, he said.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News

Categories: Immigration & Refugees, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
La police de Montréal veut des interpellations fondées sur des faits observablesBoycottage de Facebook : le gouvernement Legault se donne-t-il bonne conscience?Critiquée par Trump, la santé publique révise ses recommandations pour les écolesOttawa prévoit un déficit record de 343 milliards de dollarsGlyphosate : Bayer fait partiellement marche arrière aux États-UnisLes évêques catholiques du Québec font fi du décret d'urgence sanitaireCOVID-19 : Québec lance une consultation publique sur une application de traçageLe détaillant DavidsTea veut se placer à l'abri de ses créanciersCOVID-19 au Québec : 82 nouveaux cas et 13 décès supplémentairesLe feu au nord du lac Saint-Jean en voie d’être maîtrisé au complet
Facebook civil rights audit finds 'serious setbacks,' including hate speech and misinformationWriters, academics sign open letter criticizing 'ideological conformity,' cancel cultureEdmonton CFL team heeds sponsors' calls, accelerates review of potential name changeSingh says Rideau Hall incident would have ended differently if suspect was person of colourDoctor accused in New Brunswick COVID-19 outbreak won't face criminal charges, says lawyerU.S. men's clothier Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy protectionDavidsTea to 'significantly reduce' number of stores and shift to online sellingCBSA did not know whereabouts of 34,000 foreign nationals slated for removal: AG reportAustralian snowboard world champion drowns in diving mishapU.S. tops 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19